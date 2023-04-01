Meet Jigar Shah, Deepika Padukone's money manager who became her business partner

82°E: Deepika Padukone partnered with Jigar Shah and launched the company last year. (File)

Many actors are now hopping on to the entrepreneurial bandwagon. Alia Bhatt is the co-founder of a clothing brand for children that had hit a Rs 150 crore valuation a few years after launch. Deepika Padukone, one of India's highest paid actors, also saw the benefits of building a business at a young age. She and her co-founder Jigar Mehta -- an experienced entrepreneur -- built a lifestyle business a few years ago.

Deepika Padukone has invested in companies like Epigamia, Furlenco, Blu Smart, Bellatrix, Atomberg Technologies, Front Row, Mokobara, Supertails, Nua.

Before starting their business, they brainstormed over myriad ideas like investing in a brand or partnering with marketplaces -- eventually, they settled on building their own brand. They launched 82°E that sells skincare products with a difference. The name is inspired by India's longitudinal coordinates.

Padukone isn't a passive investor. She said in a recent interview that she is deeply involved with the brand creatively. She helps the team ideate and discuss formulations of the products with the research and development team. She also works on the packaging of material. They make a good team as Shah takes care of the business part of the company. He also handles operations and human resources.

The company has two hero products -- Patchouli Glow, an oil-like liquid sunscreen, and Ashwagandha Bounce, a hydration cream. They sell these items through their websites. Another strategy they use is product drops. This means they sell their products periodically in a limited quantity, raising demand.

He told Your Story the reason behind the product's high price range. The prices start from Rs 1200. He said people will find it hard to believe that Deepika Padukone is using a product that costs Rs 500.

They are also using influencers to market the product.

Last year, the company raised Rs 60 crore funding from angel investors.

Their products are made in house by their own experts. The main idea behind the brand is to mix Indian ingredients and scientific compound(s).

Shah also wants to leverage the popularity of Padukone. She once said that the brand was the extension of his personal as well as professional journey.

Shah had been a venture capitalist. He has been a fund manager at Deepika's KA Enterprises since 2020. He manages all her financial assets. He recently said in an interview that Deepika Padukone is the heart and he is the head of the company.

Their lab is in Bengaluru.