Naresh Goyal's journey in the aviation industry is a striking tale of ambition, success, and eventual downfall. As the founder of Jet Airways, Goyal rose from humble beginnings to become one of India's most prominent business figures, only to face legal troubles and personal hardships later in life.

Born in Punjab's Sangrur, Goyal faced financial struggles in his early years. At 18, he started working as a cashier at a travel agency, where he gained valuable insights into the travel business. In 1974, with Rs 52,000 borrowed from his mother, he ventured into entrepreneurship and officially launched Jet Airways in 1993.

Under Goyal's leadership, Jet Airways quickly emerged as a dominant force in Indian aviation. Known for its modern fleet and premium services, the airline competed fiercely with state-owned Air India and became synonymous with luxury air travel. During its peak in the 1990s and early 2000s, Jet Airways operated over 100 aircraft and earned a reputation for efficiency and excellence. Goyal himself was celebrated as one of India's wealthiest individuals, even securing the 16th spot on Forbes' list of richest Indians.

However, Goyal's success story took a sharp turn as Jet Airways began facing financial challenges. Mismanagement and mounting debts led to the airline's downfall, culminating in the suspension of operations in 2019. This marked the end of an era for Indian aviation, leaving employees without jobs and passengers stranded.

The troubles didn't end there for Goyal. Later in 2019, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges related to a Rs 538 crore fraud connected to Kingfisher Airlines' collapse. The legal proceedings highlighted the stark contrast between his earlier achievements and his current struggles. Today, at 74 years old, Goyal remains incarcerated at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. Amid personal turmoil, including his wife's battle with cancer and his daughter's health issues, he has reportedly sought permission to end his life.

Naresh Goyal's story serves as a cautionary tale about the volatility of the business world. His rise from modest beginnings to leading one of India's most successful airlines—and his subsequent fall—underscores the importance of financial discipline and adaptability in an ever-changing economic environment.