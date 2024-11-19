A sharp 29% rise in Tesla’s stock boosted Musk’s net worth to $314 billion. This year, his wealth has grown by $84.7 billion, placing him far ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has strengthened his position as the world’s richest person. A sharp 29% rise in Tesla’s stock boosted Musk’s net worth to $314 billion. This year, his wealth has grown by $84.7 billion, placing him far ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth stands at $230 billion.

Interestingly, Musk isn’t the highest earner of 2024. That title goes to Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA. Huang’s net worth has risen by $84.8 billion this year, slightly surpassing Musk’s earnings. Despite this impressive gain, Huang’s total wealth is $129 billion, which ranks him 11th on the global rich list.

NVIDIA’s remarkable performance in 2024 has played a crucial role in Huang’s earnings. The company’s market cap recently surpassed Apple’s, reaching $3.621 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company. Huang, owning a 3% stake in NVIDIA, has significantly benefited from this growth.

Other top earners include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose net worth increased by $80.5 billion to $209 billion, and Oracle founder Larry Ellison, who added $79.4 billion, reaching a total of $202 billion.

While some billionaires gained, others faced losses. Bernard Arnault of LVMH experienced the steepest decline, losing $35.3 billion this year. His net worth now stands at $172 billion, placing him fifth globally. Other notable losses were seen by Mexico’s Carlos Slim, France’s Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, and China’s Zhong Shanshan, who collectively lost billions in 2024.

Musk’s dominance in wealth remains unmatched, but Huang’s rise highlights the growing influence of technology-driven fortunes in the global economy.