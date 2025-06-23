More than a week after chairman of Sona Comstar Sunjay Kapur’s death, the auto component company appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new Chairperson. The decision came in the meeting of the Board of Directors. Sunjay's wife Priya Sachdev also received a new designation.

More than a week after chairman of Sona Comstar Sunjay Kapur’s death, the auto component company appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new Chairperson. The decision came in the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, 23rd June, 2025. Jeffrey Mark Overly has been an Independent Director of the company since 12 February, 2021. Informing the decision to stock exchanges, the company said, “Overly has been on the board of the company for almost 5 years now and has an excellent attendance record all (100 per cent) the Board and Committees meetings held during his tenure, contributing significantly to the deliberations and decision making of the Board and its committees, despite being in a different time zone.”

Priya Sachdev gets new designation in husband’s company

Further, in recognition of his unparalleled contributions and enduring impact, the Board of Directors unanimously designated Late Sunjay Kapur as Chairman Emeritus of the Company. The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), also approved the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur -- Sunjay Kapur's wife -- as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Who is Jeffrey Mark Overly?

Overly holds a bachelor’s degree in science in industrial management from the University of Cincinnati and has a Master’s degree in business from Central Michigan University. He has over 43 years of experience in operating. He was an operating partner in the Corporate Private Equity Group, based in New York, at the time of his retirement from Blackstone Group in 2018 and continues to support Blackstone by serving on their numerous portfolio companies boards.

Overly was involved in monitoring, advising and supporting lean operational excellence, and supply chain improvement, strategic opportunities in Blackstone's global portfolio company holdings. Before joining Blackstone in 2008, Overly has held the position of Vice President of Global Fixture Operations at Kohler Company, where he was responsible for its global manufacturing operations including the entire supply chain from procurement to shipment of finished product through a multi warehouse Regional Distribution Centre network.

Prior to that, he served 25 years at General Motors Corporation and Delphi Corporation in numerous Operations and Engineering positions with global responsibilities. Overly is also an Independent Director on the board of Performance Food Group, Fortrex, Inc. Ltd. (earlier known as Packer Sanitation Services Incorporated), Comstar Automotive USA LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and a Director on the Board of Sabre Industries, Inc and Supply One, Inc.

Sanjay Kapur was the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor who died on Thursday, June 12. He died during a polo match in London, where he suffered a heart attack after he accidentally swallowed a bee, which led to a sting and caused him to suffocate.