Meet Jeet Adani, youngest son, Vice-President of Adani Finance Group, philanthropist, with net worth Rs 98,718,666,000

Jeet Adani

Jeet Adani is the youngest son of an Indian business tycoon and founder of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani. Like his brother Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Group, Jeet Adani has also achieved a lot of things over the past few years. Jeet Adani is the Vice President of the Adani Group conglomerate's finance department. With a father, who is Asia’s wealthiest person, Jeet Adani, is likely one of the world’s richest 26-year-olds.

About Jeet Adani’s personal life

Jeet was born in 1997 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He went to the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences for his studies. He joined the Adani Group in 2019. He is married to Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah of C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Since he was a little boy, he has been fascinated by photography. In his free time, he likes to play the guitar and listen to music. Jeet enjoys driving high-end vehicles, according to his Twitter bio.

Jeet Adani’s career and net worth

Jeet started his career in the Group CFO's office, where he oversaw Strategic Finance, Capital Markets, and Risk & Governance Policy. Interaction with each of the verticals listed by the Adani Group is necessary for this position. Adani Airports and Adani Digital Labs, which are creating a fantastic app for all Adani Group clients, are also under Jeet's supervision. He oversaw a purchased campaign for the Kattupalli port in Tamil Nadu in 2018 and was made vice president of the Adani Group Finance Group in 2019. According to reports, Jeet’s net worth is similar to his elder brother’s i.e $1.2 billion.

Jeet's primary source of wealth comes from the Adani Group and companies. Jeet is one of the richest businessmen in India.

Jeet, an active philanthropist, has organised numerous blood donation drives. He is bridging the gap between those who can help and those who are in need by giving people a place to donate blood. It's critical to recognise and value the contributions made by people like Jeet Adani who devote their lives to furthering the common good. They contribute to the development of a society that is more sympathetic and kind.