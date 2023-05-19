Meet Jayshree Ullal, Delhi-schooled CEO of Rs 3.4 lakh crore firm who is richer than Satya Nadella, net worth is...

Jayshree Ullal had joined the company in 2008 when it had only 50 employees and no revenue.

Jayshree Ullal is the richest Indian-origin self-made woman. Born in the UK, she was raised in the national capital. She has been the President and CEO of Arista Networks since 2008. She is the most successful Indian-origin CEO if personal wealth is concerned. She is akin to Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, who are leading some of the biggest IT firms in the world.

Ullal did her schooling from the Jesus and Mary Convent school, New Delhi. She later moved to the US for further studies. She did electrical engineering from San Francisco State University. She later did a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University.

She had joined the company in 2008 when it had only 50 employees and no revenue. In the year 2020, the company's revenue was 2.3 billion dollars. In the same year, she joined the board of Snowflake.

Her net worth is a whopping 2.2 billion dollars (around Rs 18100 crore).

She draws her net worth from the 5 percent stake she holds in the company.

She began her career at Advanced Micro Devices. She spent four years at Ungermann-Bass. She later joined Crescendo Communications. She became a Cisco employee after Crescendo was acquired by the company. She reached one of the top positions at CISCO in her 15-year-long career.

She joined Arista in 2008. The company was into cloud networking. She spearheaded the country when it launched its IPO in 2014.

She is married to Vijay Ullal. They have two daughters. They live in California.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's net worth was Rs 6200 crore.

Her company's market cap is around Rs 3.4 lakh crore.