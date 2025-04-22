Her leadership came at a time when the soft drink market was seeing renewed competition, with Reliance relaunching Campa Cola and Tata investing in its own water brands.

The only daughter of Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan Jayanti Chauhan initially hesitated to take on a leadership role within the company. As her father was getting older and the question of succession became pressing, there were talks of selling Bisleri International, including advanced discussions with the Tata Group in late 2022. When the proposed deal with Tata did not go through, Jayanti decided to assume responsibility for the business herself.

Stepping into the role of Vice Chairperson, Jayanti has steered Bisleri into new territory by launching a range of carbonated soft drinks under the brands Rev, Pop and Spyci Jeera. These products expand Bisleri’s existing portfolio, which already includes popular drinks like Limonata.

Jayanti’s leadership came at a time when the soft drink market was seeing renewed competition, with Reliance relaunching Campa Cola and Tata investing in its own water brands after the Bisleri deal fell through. As the sole heir to a business valued at around Rs 7,000 crore, Jayanti now finds herself competing with industry giants such as Reliance and Tata.

Her involvement with Bisleri dates back to the age of 24, and she now leads the company’s sales and marketing strategies, product development, and branding efforts. Jayanti’s academic background is diverse: She studied product development at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, fashion styling at Istituto Marangoni Milano, and additional qualifications in photography and Arabic from SOAS, University of London. Having spent her formative years in Delhi, Mumbai, and New York, she brings a global perspective to the business.