Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

Before Bisleri's move into the soft drink market, Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, had planned to reintroduce its own soft drinks under the Campa Cola brand, following the acquisition of Pure Drinks Group.

Jayanti Chauhan, the daughter of Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan, was initially reluctant to assume a leadership role in the company. As her father's age advanced and no clear successor was in place, he considered selling Bisleri International, leading to discussions with the Tata Group in November 2022. However, when the deal with Tata did not materialize, Jayanti decided to step up and take control of the company herself.

After assuming the position of Vice Chairperson, Jayanti announced the launch of new carbonated beverages under three sub-brands: Rev, Pop, and Spyci Jeera, catering to the cola, orange, and jeera-flavored drink segments, respectively. These additions complement Bisleri's existing lineup, which includes drinks like Bisleri Limonata. The company has also rolled out various digital and social media marketing campaigns to promote these new offerings.

Following the collapse of the deal with Tata Group, the latter invested heavily in its mineral water brands, including Tata Copper+ and Himalayan. As the sole heir to a business empire valued at Rs 7000 crore, Jayanti Chauhan is now poised to compete with industry giants like Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and Ratan Tata's companies under the Tata Group.

Jayanti, who has been associated with Bisleri since she was 24, now leads the company as Vice Chairperson at the age of 42. She oversees the Sales and Marketing teams and is actively involved in advertising, communication strategies, marketing, and branding efforts.

Her academic background includes studies in product development at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, Fashion Styling at Istituto Marangoni Milano in Italy, and further expertise in photography and fashion styling from the London College of Fashion. She also holds a degree in Arabic from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

Having grown up in Delhi, Mumbai, and New York City, Jayanti developed a love for travel and animals. Despite earlier considerations of selling Bisleri, Ramesh Chauhan has confirmed that there are no plans to do so, affirming that Jayanti will continue to lead the company.