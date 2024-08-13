Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra marrying Manu Bhaker? Shooter's father makes big claim, ‘she is too…’

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim subjected to 'genital torture,' deep wound found in...

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

Five most affordable bikes with better fuel-economy in India 

Five most affordable bikes with better fuel-economy in India 

7 ways to eat broccoli

7 ways to eat broccoli

Types of chillas to enjoy at breakfast

Types of chillas to enjoy at breakfast

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video न��े खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

Before Bisleri's move into the soft drink market, Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, had planned to reintroduce its own soft drinks under the Campa Cola brand, following the acquisition of Pure Drinks Group.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jayanti Chauhan, the daughter of Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan, was initially reluctant to assume a leadership role in the company. As her father's age advanced and no clear successor was in place, he considered selling Bisleri International, leading to discussions with the Tata Group in November 2022. However, when the deal with Tata did not materialize, Jayanti decided to step up and take control of the company herself.

After assuming the position of Vice Chairperson, Jayanti announced the launch of new carbonated beverages under three sub-brands: Rev, Pop, and Spyci Jeera, catering to the cola, orange, and jeera-flavored drink segments, respectively. These additions complement Bisleri's existing lineup, which includes drinks like Bisleri Limonata. The company has also rolled out various digital and social media marketing campaigns to promote these new offerings.

Before Bisleri's move into the soft drink market, Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, had planned to reintroduce its own soft drinks under the Campa Cola brand, following the acquisition of Pure Drinks Group. Experts believe that Bisleri's entry into the soft drink market will present significant competition to Reliance’s plans.

Following the collapse of the deal with Tata Group, the latter invested heavily in its mineral water brands, including Tata Copper+ and Himalayan. As the sole heir to a business empire valued at Rs 7000 crore, Jayanti Chauhan is now poised to compete with industry giants like Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and Ratan Tata's companies under the Tata Group.

Jayanti, who has been associated with Bisleri since she was 24, now leads the company as Vice Chairperson at the age of 42. She oversees the Sales and Marketing teams and is actively involved in advertising, communication strategies, marketing, and branding efforts.

Her academic background includes studies in product development at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, Fashion Styling at Istituto Marangoni Milano in Italy, and further expertise in photography and fashion styling from the London College of Fashion. She also holds a degree in Arabic from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

Having grown up in Delhi, Mumbai, and New York City, Jayanti developed a love for travel and animals. Despite earlier considerations of selling Bisleri, Ramesh Chauhan has confirmed that there are no plans to do so, affirming that Jayanti will continue to lead the company.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hindenburg Saga: Sebi chairperson should resign, says business analyst Daniel Geltrude

Hindenburg Saga: Sebi chairperson should resign, says business analyst Daniel Geltrude

How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you

How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Kanguva trailer: Ruthless Suriya, Bobby Deol face-off in never-seen-before avatars, fans say 'warriors have arrived'

Kanguva trailer: Ruthless Suriya, Bobby Deol face-off in never-seen-before avatars, fans say 'warriors have arrived'

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 poster 'copied' from Stranger Things 2? Reddit mocks makers, 'their guts to think they can...'

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 poster 'copied' from Stranger Things 2? Reddit mocks makers, 'their guts to think they can...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement