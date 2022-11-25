Meet Jayanti Chauhan, billionaire's daughter who refused to take over Rs 7,000-crore Bisleri

Jayanti Chauhan is the vice-chairman of Bisleri (File)

Ramesh Chauhan, the man who built brands like Thumbs up, Gold Spot, and Limca in India, has been in touch with several business houses to sell the country's leading mineral water brand Bisleri. According to reports, Tata Consumer Products Limited is the frontrunner and may buy the brand at Rs 7,000 crore. The deal hasn't been finalized yet.

Reports said Bisleri is expected to clock a profit of Rs 220 crore in the financial year 2023. The company registered a profit of Rs 95 crore in 2021 and Rs 100 crore in 2020. Then why Chauhan wants to sell the company?

The business honcho is aged 82. There is no one to look after the company. He said his daughter Jayanti Chauhan has no interest in the Bisleri business. The current management will continue for two years before handing over the reign to the company that takes over Bisleri.

Chauhan told the media that he won't even keep a minority stake in the business. He will use the money for water harvesting, plastic recycling and charity.

Who is Ramesh Chauhan?

Born in 1940, Ramesh has been selling packaged water for over six decades. He has made and sold brands like ThumbsUp, Gold Spot, Citra, Maza and Limca and sold it to multi-national companies like Coca-Cola.

Who is Jayanti Chauhan?

Jayanti Chauhan is the business leader's only daughter. She has graduated with a product development course. She has also completed a course from Los Angeles' Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She has also done fashion styling. She has also studied fashion styling and photography from London. She is currently the vice-chairman in Bisleri.

She joined the company at the age of 24. She also played a pivotal role in the company's automation.

She is 37 years old.

Also read: Bisleri confirms selling Rs 7000 crore stake to Tata Group: Report

Chauhan's wife Zainab is the director of the company.

"Jayanti Chauhan provides key insights in marketing and branding along with a keen interest in Digital Marketing and is completely involved in advertising and communication development at Bisleri," the company's website said.

It also described her as an avid traveler, a passionate animal lover, and an amateur photographer.