Meet Jayaguru Achar Hinder, engineer-turned-farmer who used to earn just Rs 22000 now earns million, his salary is...

Many engineering graduates continue to work in large corporations to advance their careers. However, Jayaguru Achar Hinder, a civil engineer with a degree, chose to go down a completely different road. Jayaguru is now making a lot more money than he did before thanks to cow farming. Here is the success tale of Jayaguru Achar Hinder, a former engineer who turned to cow farming as his new line of work.

Who is Jayaguru Achar Hinder?

Jayaguru Achar Hinder is a native of the Puttur Taluk's Mundru Village in the Dakshin Kannada district. Jayaguru Achar completed his civil engineering degree at the Vivekananda College of Engineering and Technology and then spent a year working as a civil engineer for a private company.

Following graduation, he spent a few years working for a private company, earning Rs 22,000 per month. He made the decision to leave his job and become part of the family business in 2019 after that. He made sure, however, to apply his knowledge and skills to better and increase the productivity of the farm. He is currently earning about Rs 10 lakh a month doing this.

Because of the thorough research and work, he did to make his cow farm the most practical for use, it has been a success. He purchased a device that dries cow dung so that farmers can use it more easily. Each day, Jayaguru alone sells close to 1000 bags of this cow dung.

Additionally, he made a useful mixture for farmers out of cow dung, cow urine, and water, known as a "cow dung slurry." Every single day, he preserves and sells roughly 7,000 litres of this. He even finds a better use for the water he uses to bathe his cows, so nothing is wasted.

Due to his high level of effectiveness, he has become a prosperous cow farmer who not only benefits oneself but also makes life simpler for the other farmers he serves. In addition, he sells 750 litres of milk daily and 30 to 40 kg of ghee.

