Americal tech giant Microsoft has appointed Jay Parikh as a member of the senior leadership team. He will directly report to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “With that context, I’m excited to share that Jay Parikh is joining Microsoft as a member of the senior leadership team (SLT), reporting to me", Nadella wrote in a blog.

Jay Parikh is the former Head of Engineering at Meta, formerly known as Facebook. He will serve the company with his experience and expertise in large-scale technical infrastructure, innovation, and operational excellence.

Who is Jay Parikh?

Jay Parikh is a tech leader and has held several significant roles at mega brands, leading crucial projects. He began his career with Facebook in 2009 and played a crucial role in expanding the firm's engineering team. He also enhanced technical infrastructure to aid the company's platform growth.

His role is marked by several significant projects such as Meta’s subsea cables, focused on laying fibre-optic cables on ocean floor, as well as the Aquila drone project, aimed at providing internet access to remote areas via solar-powered drones.

Parikh served as the CEO of Lacework. His incorporation into the Microsoft family is seen as a crucial step, given the tech giant is currently focussing on Artificial Intelligence (AI).