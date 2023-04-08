From studying under trees to net worth of Rs 50,000 crore: Meet Jay Chaudhry, one of the richest Indian in US

Jay chaudhry, CEO of Zscaler

Cybersecurity firm Zscaler CEO and founder Jay Chaudhry is one of the richest Indians in the US with a net worth of USD 5.9 billion. Jay Chaudhry and his family own 45% stake in Zscaler, which is a Nasdaq-listed company. The worth of Zscaler is around USD 15 billion.

Jay Chaudhry, 62, was born at a small village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh. The village did not receive regular electricity supply and there was a shortage of drinking water too. Jay Chaudhry’s parents were farmers and as a child he used to study under trees.

“I used to walk nearly 4 km every day to attend my high school at Dhusara, the neighbouring village,” he once said in an interview to the Tribune.

Jay Chaudhry was a bright student and he went on to complete his engineering from IIT at the Benaras Hindu University in Varanasi. After completing his BTech, Jay Chaudhry left for the US to pursue an engineering and management master's programme at The University of Cincinnati.

Jay Chaudhry worked in big companies like IBM, Unisys, and IQ Software for more than two decades before he launched SecureIT a cybersecurity firm in 1996.

Before ZScaler, Jay Chaudhry founded several other companies - CoreHarbour, Secure IT, CipherTrust and AirDefense.

In 2008, Jay Chaudhry founded Zscaler which currently boasts of over 5,000 clients and has over 2,600 employees.