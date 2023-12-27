Headlines

Meet Jatin Dalal, CA sued by Azim Premji’s Rs 245000 crore firm, he is currently working for…

Jatin Dalal holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Surat, India as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA) with a specialization in Finance and International Business from NMIMS, Mumbai, India.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

article-main
Jatin Dalal
Azim Premji owned Wipro is one of the biggest tech companies in India and it currently has a market cap of more than Rs 245000 crore. Over the years, the company has had experts from different industries in its leadership team that took the company to new heights. One such person who took responsibility to spearhead Wipro’s finances was Jatin Dalal. Based in Bangalore, Jatin Dalal is a qualified Chartered Accountant. He resigned as Wipro CFO and joined Cognizant on December 1. Now, Jatin has been sued by his former employer and the first hearing in the case was held on November 28. As of now, the grounds for the suit filed against Jatin are unclear, however the court will hear arguments from both the parties on hearing scheduled for January 3. The court will reportedly decide to refer the case to arbitration in the upcoming hearing.

Jatin Dalal holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Surat, India as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA) with a specialization in Finance and International Business from NMIMS, Mumbai, India. 

Jatin was a part of Wipro since 2002, taking on various finance-related roles throughout his tenure. From 2002 to 2004, he spearheaded the establishment of Wipro's internal Shared Services division, serving as its head of finance. Prior to this, from 2011 to 2015, he held the position of CFO for Wipro's Global IT Business, operating out of Bangalore.

Before joining Wipro, Jatin was part of the prestigious Financial Management Program (FMP) of General Electric (GE) where he was a ‘Global Corporate Honors’ awardee. Dalal served as a member of the New York Stock Exchange's Listed Company Advisory Board from June 2015 to November 2022. He is also the co-chair of the CFO Committee of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for fiscal year 2023-2024.

