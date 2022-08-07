Search icon
Meet Jared Birchall, the right-hand man of world's richest person Elon Musk

For Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the most important job is handled by a secretive 48-year-old man called Jared Birchall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

When you’re the top deputy of the wealthiest person in the world, your job is both enviable and unenviable at the same time. For Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, this job is handled by a secretive man called Jared Birchall.

48-year-old Birchall has reportedly been working for Musk for the last six years and rose to become his right-hand man and most trusted brain to manage his vast wealth of nearly $265 billion.

Jared Birchall is reported to be one of the best handlers, citing people with whom he has collaborated over the years. As Musk’s wealth manager, he manages the billionaire’s family office Excession. He also takes care of the engineer-business magnate’s personal endeavours.

Birchall has been described as the go-to ‘Fixer’ for Musk and is reported to be the key architect of the headline-grabbing Twitter takeover deal. He was part of the small group involved in key negotiations at Wall Street to secure the deal. He is said to be the key point of contact for big deals involving Musk’s assets or objectives.

Who is Jared Birchall?

Birchall studied at the Brigham Young University in the US. He began his career in 1999 with a small stint with financial giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2010. He was reportedly described as an efficient wealth manager for wealthy people, if not a ‘superstar’, by one longtime acquaintance.

In 2016, Birchall moved on and joined Musk. He is a practising member of the religious and cultural group Mormons, as per a WSJ report. He does not drink or smoke. Birchall was brought up in a family of singers and dancers going around California with the name “The Birchall Family Singers”, as per the report. He handles most of the fortune owned by Musk. 

