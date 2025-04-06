Jai Anshul has an illustrious educational background. He studied at the prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and holds a bachelor's degree in business management from the New York University's (NYU) Stern School of Business, according to media reports.

There is a lot of talk around Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and their three children in news portals and among the public every single day. But the discourse often misses out on the other members of the Ambani family such as the sons of Mukesh's brother Anil Ambani -- Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani.

29-year-old Jai Anshul, Anil Ambani's younger son, has a reputation for shying away from cameras and maintaining a low profile. Let's take a look at his educational background, properties, and net worth.

Education and business involvement

Jai Anshul has an illustrious educational background. He studied at the prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and holds a bachelor's degree in business management from the New York University's (NYU) Stern School of Business, according to media reports. He is known to have played key roles in two major Reliance firms -- Reliance Mutual Fund and Reliance Capital. He was also associated with Reliance Infrastructure for a brief period.

Besides, Jai Anshul serves as the chairman of GAMMA’s Federation of Mixed Martial Arts India.

Luxury car and aircraft fleet

Jai Anshul has an amazing collection of luxury cars, which includes the likes of a Mercedes GLK350, Lamborghini Gallardo, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Range Rover Vogue, and a Lexus SUV.

Not just that, he also has an impressive fleet of aircrafts, including a Bombardier Global Express XRS, a Bell 412 helicopter, a Falcon 2000, and a Falcon 7X, media reports say.

Net worth and other info

In media reports, Jai Anshul is said to have a net worth of Rs 20,000 crore. However, it is an old and conflated figure that includes his family's wealth as well.

Jai Anshul reportedly resides with his parents, Anil and Tina Ambani, at their 14-storey family residence Sea Wind in Cuffe Parade area of Mumbai. He is believed to be close to his uncle Mukesh and cousins Akash, Anant, and Isha Ambani.