Business

Meet Jai Anshul Ambani, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's camera-shy son, who loves to collect aircraft, luxury cars

Jai Anshul is known to share a close bond with his uncle Mukesh Ambani and cousins Akash, Anant and Isha Ambani.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 08:11 AM IST

Meet Jai Anshul Ambani, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's camera-shy son, who loves to collect aircraft, luxury cars
Anil Ambani, once among the world’s wealthiest individuals, has recently been in the spotlight due to the struggles of his various businesses. However, one member of the Ambani family who prefers to stay out of the public eye is his younger son, Jai Anshul Ambani. At 27, Jai Anshul has a bright future ahead but chooses to keep a low profile, valuing his privacy. He completed an International Baccalaureate at the American School and earned a business management degree from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Reports suggest that Jai Anshul, like his father Anil, uncle Mukesh Ambani, and other family members, is a devout Hindu. Despite his media-shy nature, he has already begun to make his mark in the business world, having worked at Reliance Mutual Fund and Reliance Capital. Experts believe he is well-preparing himself for a significant role in the Reliance Group’s future.

Previously, Jai Anshul served briefly on the board of Reliance Infra but stepped down within six months. He is currently working as a management trainee at Reliance Infrastructure. Like his father and uncle, Jai Anshul is passionate about luxury cars and owns vehicles like the Mercedes GLK350, Lamborghini Gallardo, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Range Rover Vogue, and Lexus SUV. According to Financial Express, he is also fascinated with aircraft and reportedly owns a Bombardier Global Express XRS, a Bell 412 helicopter, a Falcon 2000, and a Falcon 7X.

Jai Anshul is known to share a close bond with his uncle Mukesh Ambani and cousins Akash, Anant and Isha Ambani. He resides with his family at Sea Wind, the Ambani family's home, alongside his parents, Anil and Tina Ambani, and his older brother.

