HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Jai Anshul Ambani, Anil Ambani’s son, shares close bond with uncle Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, he works as…

According to reports, Jai Anshul Ambani is a devoted Hindu just like his father Anil Ambani, uncle Mukesh Ambani and other members of the Ambani family.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother Anil Ambani, who was once one of the richest person in the world, has been grabbing headlines for the failure of his different companies. But there is one member of Ambani family who prefers to remain away from the media glare and he is Anil Ambani’s younger son Jai Anshul Ambani. The 27-year-old Jai Anshul Ambani has a promising future but he likes to remain away from spotlight and prefers privacy. Jai Anshul Ambani has completed an international baccalaureate program at American School. He then did a bachelor’s degree in business management from Stern School of Business at New York University.

Anshul Ambani was once a part of Reliance Infra board but he decided to quit the board in less than six months. He is currently working with Reliance Infrastructure as a management trainee. Just like his father Anil Ambani and uncle Mukesh Ambani, Jai Anshul Ambani also loves luxury cars and has a Mercedes GLK350, Lamborghini Gallardo, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Range Rover Vogue, and a Lexus SUV. Jai Anshul Ambani also loves to collect aircraft and according to a Financial Express report, he has a a Bombardier Global Express XRS, a Bell 412 helicopter, a Falcon 2000, and a Falcon 7X.

Jai Anshul Ambani shares a close bond with his uncle Mukesh Ambani and cousins Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani. Jai Anshul Ambani lives in Ambani family’s residence, Sea Wind, with his father Anil Ambani, mother Tina Ambani and his older brother.

 

