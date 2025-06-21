He is a key figure in Israel’s business world and is known globally for his massive wealth and business empire.

The conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate, with no signs of slowing down. On Thursday, Israel reportedly launched a major cyberattack on Iran, reportedly causing financial damage worth billions. As the war intensifies, Israel is not only targeting Iran militarily but also trying to weaken it economically.

Amid all this, let’s take a look at the richest man in Israel. His name is Eyal Ofer. He is a key figure in Israel’s business world and is known globally for his massive wealth and business empire.

Who is Eyal Ofer?

Eyal Ofer is the chairman of Ofer Global, Zodiac Group, and Global Holdings. His business empire spans across real estate, energy, technology, and shipping industries. He is also known for his love of art and owns a significant private art collection.

According to Forbes, Eyal Ofer is among the 70 richest persons in the world and the wealthiest person in Israel. His net worth is estimated at $30 billion.

Notably, Israel is home to many billionaires. After Eyal Ofer, the second richest person in Israel is his own brother Idan Ofer, whose net worth is around $23.78 billion. At the third spot is Dmitri Bukhman, with a net worth of $9.77 billion.

Interestingly, the Ofer family has three members on the global billionaire list.

Where does Israel’s income come from?

Israel’s economy is largely driven by its high-tech industries, advanced equipment manufacturing, and exports. These sectors have helped the country grow rapidly despite ongoing regional tensions.