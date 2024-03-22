Twitter
Business

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, was hired when she was 15 years old, helps to run Rs 830000 crore firm, his salary...

Mukesh Ambani named Isha Ambani as leader of Reliance Retail in August 2022 and the young businesswoman has brought several international brands to India since then.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 07:16 AM IST

Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’ Darshan Mehta
Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India and in Asia with a massive net worth of Rs 947700 crore. The billionaire is the chairman of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1963000 crore. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is scaling new heights as it continues to expand its boundaries. The conglomerate is involved in a wide range of businesses through its subsidiaries and one the best performing company under Reliance Industries is handled by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani. Reliance Retail which has a valuation of more than Rs 830000 crore is spearheaded by young Isha Ambani. Mukesh Ambani named Isha Ambani as leader of Reliance Retail in August 2022 and the young businesswoman has brought several international brands to India since then. Big international brands like Amiri, Armani, Versace, Balenciaga and others are available in India as Reliance Retail’s partner brand.

To propel the company to unprecedented heights, Isha Ambani relies on a select group of trusted advisors to navigate critical decisions. Among these invaluable aides stands Darshan Mehta, who is also referred to as Isha Ambani's right hand. One of the key subsidiaries of Reliance Retail, Reliance Brands was established by Mukesh Ambani in 2007. He was the first employee of the brand. Darshan Mehta is currently the president and MD of Reliance Brands

Mehta's journey into the retail sector began after an initial foray in advertising, marking a deliberate transition towards a burgeoning industry. Notably, Mehta played a crucial role in introducing acclaimed brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Gant, and Nautica to the Indian market, solidifying his reputation as a shrewd business leader. According to company records, Mehta received a salary totaling Rs 4.89 crore for the fiscal year 2020-21. Beyond the boardroom, Mehta is an avid runner with a passion for trekking and mountaineering, embodying a multifaceted approach to life.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
