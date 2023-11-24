Headlines

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, Mukesh Ambani’s first employee at retail brand, his salary is…

Isha Ambani has a few trustworthy aides that make key decisions for the company. One such close aide of Isha Ambani is Darshan Mehta, who is also referred as Isha Ambani's right hand.

Nov 24, 2023

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 16.24 trillion. Reliance Industries has a range of subsidiaries and one of the best performing is Reliance Retail which is led by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani. Mukesh Ambani named Isha Ambani as leader of Reliance Retail in August last year and the young businesswoman has brought several international brands to India since then. For those who are unaware, Reliance Retail currently has a valuation of more than Rs 8.4 lakh crore and big international brands like Amiri, Armani, Versace, Balenciaga and others are available in India as Reliance Retail’s partner brand. Handling a company that is touching new heights everyday isn’t easy and Isha Ambani has a few trustworthy aides that make key decisions for the company. One such close aide of Isha Ambani is Darshan Mehta, who is also referred as Isha Ambani's right hand.

Darshan Mehta is currently the president and MD of Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail. He was the first employee of the brand when it was founded by Mukesh Ambani in 2007. He is a chartered accountant by education. Mehta was initially involved in the advertising sector and he slowly shifted towards the retail business. Reports suggest that Mehat was instrumental in bringing brands like Tommy Hiliger, Gant and Nautica to India.

According to the company's filings, Darshan Mehta was paid Rs 4.89 crore for the year 2020-21. He is a runner who loves trekking and climbing mountains. He has been a key figure behind Isha Ambani’s success at Reliance Retail. As revealed in the by Isha Ambani in mega Reliance Industries event, Reliance Retail has opened 3300 stores last year.

With 78 crore store footfall and over 100 crore transactions, Reliance Retail is among the top 10 most visited retailers in the world and the only Indian retailer in the global top 100 list. To reach this milestone, the company invested Rs 82,646 crore in the last 2 years. After all the acquisitions and investments, the current store count of Reliance Retail stands at Rs 18,040. Isha Ambani has also revealed that Reliance Retail currently has 2.5 lakh on-roll employees. 

