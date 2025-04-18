Pragya is the co-founder of Aara Health, a health and wellness startup dedicated to supporting women’s health in India. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is also associated with Aara Health.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal who belongs to the well-known Piramal family. In this article, we will talk about Isha Ambani's lesser-known sister-in-law Pragya Saboo, who is an accomplished Indian-American entrepreneur, product leader and investor based out of New York. She is married to Anand Piramal's cousin Aditya Shah. Anand and Aditya are said to be close to each other and this was evident as Anand and Isha hosted a pre-wedding festivity for the couple in 2020.

Who is Pragya Saboo?

Originally from Kolkata, Pragya’s academic journey began at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Delhi, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating in 2017. During her time at Georgia Tech, she was actively involved in student leadership and founded several initiatives, including the non-profit PROJECT XXI, which aims to promote holistic development in students and move beyond the traditional focus on academic grades.

Professionally, Pragya has held significant product management roles at leading companies such as Oscar Health, Asana and TodayTix in New York. She also served as a Senior Product Manager at Apella and is currently a Principal at Climate Capital, where she focuses on investments in climate-focused startups.

Pragya is the co-founder of Aara Health, a health and wellness startup dedicated to supporting women’s health in India. The platform collaborates with healthcare experts to provide medically verified content on topics like menopause, mental health, fertility, and nutrition, reaching a community of over 300,000 subscribers. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is also associated with Aara Health.

Pragya has delivered TEDx talks on cultural and socioeconomic issues and serves on the Rising Leader Board of Impact NY. She is also the President of the New York Chapter of Georgia Tech’s Women Alumni Network and has represented India as a delegate at the United Nations ECOSOC Youth Forum. Pragya is passionate about dance and is also a certified Bollywood Zumba instructor.