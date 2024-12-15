Bindra’s appointment announcement came personally from Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance, marking a crucial shift in the company's people policies.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has made a significant announcement regarding the appointment of Ira Bindra as the new Group President of People, Leadership, and Talent at Reliance Industries Ltd. This move signals a substantial shift in the company's approach to human resources and talent management. He mentioned that she would be responsible for driving the company’s people-centric initiatives; in collaboration with the Executive Committee, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.

Who is Ira Bindra?

Bindra’s appointment announcement came personally from Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance, marking a crucial shift in the company's people policies. Bindra earlier served as Head of Human Resources & Vice President - Global Regions, Medtronic, USA. Bindra boasts an impressive professional background, having worked with esteemed companies like GE Capital, GE India, GE Healthcare, and GE Oil & Gas. She joined Medtronic in May 2018.

As highlighted by Mukesh Ambani, "Bindra is a seasoned global HR and business leader, possessing profound expertise across diverse industries, geographies, and business cycles." Throughout her career, Bindra has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, navigating complex global landscapes, including India, the US, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Bindra has successfully led large HR teams in Fortune 100 companies like GE and has navigated organizations through significant business transformations. In a LinkedIn post, Bindra shared her enthusiasm for joining Reliance, stating that she is eager to work closely with the Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, and the Directors, including Isha Ambani Piramal, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani, to drive transformation across the company. She also expressed gratitude to her friends and sponsors for their unwavering support, acknowledging that they have played a significant role in her personal and professional growth.

The 47-year-old is set to become the first non-family woman and the youngest member to join Reliance's influential Executive Committee. According to Mukesh Ambani, Bindra will collaborate closely with him, as well as with Isha, Akash, Anant, and the entire Executive Committee to drive transformative initiatives across the organization, focusing on people, culture, and leadership.