Meet Iqraa Hassan, Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is…

Pakistan is going through a very difficult phase with political crisis and economic turmoil pushing the country into deep recession. Although Pakistan and India got independence at the same time, there has been a gap between the financial conditions of the two nations and the gap has increased significantly over the years. The list of richest persons in Asia has a couple of Indians but no Pakistani. Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India with a net worth of around $92 billion, is also the richest in Asia. India’s success does not mean that Pakistan failed to create big businessmen who can take their country ahead. There are many rich and successful businessmen in Pakistan who have earned big through their hard work and skill. When you talk about Pakistani billionaires, the first name that pops up is Mian Muhammad Mansha. For those who are unaware, Mansha was the first billionaire in Pakistan and he is often referred to as Pakistan’s Mukesh Ambani. His daughter-in-law or ‘bahu’ Iqraa Hassan is reportedly the richest woman in Pakistan.

Although Iqraa Hassan has Pakistani roots, she has spent a long time of her life in London UK. She holds a BSC degree in International Politics from London School of Economics and MSC degree in International relations from the University of London School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS). Having a good knowledge about the UK market makes Iqraa a successful CEO of Nishat Hotels and Properties which manages property in Pakistan as well as a 5-star hotel in London. Apart from this, Iqraa is also serving as the Director on the Board of several companies.

If reports are to be believed, Iqraa Hassan’s net worth is around USD 1 billion which is nothing when compared to Indian billionaires like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Iqraa is married to Mian Umer Mansha, the son of Pakistan’s second richest man Mian Muhammad Mansha. He has been chief executive of Nishat Mills since September 2007. He is also the Chairman of the BoD of Adamjee Insurance Company Limited.