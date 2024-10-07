Meet 'inverter man of India', whose one mistake led to downfall of 26-year-old company, he is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Ram Navami to Diwali: Check state-wise list of bank holidays in October 2024

IAS officer loses cool over 'Bilseri' water bottle, busts fake Bisleri racket

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into ugly verbal fight with Tajinder Bagga on day 1, watch

Pakistani man rides tiger in viral post, internet calls it stupid, watch video here

Gautam Adani makes massive move, company announces merger: Know key update about conglomerate's shares

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Ram Navami to Diwali: Check state-wise list of bank holidays in October 2024

From Ram Navami to Diwali: Check state-wise list of bank holidays in October 2024

IAS officer loses cool over 'Bilseri' water bottle, busts fake Bisleri racket

IAS officer loses cool over 'Bilseri' water bottle, busts fake Bisleri racket

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into ugly verbal fight with Tajinder Bagga on day 1, watch

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into ugly verbal fight with Tajinder Bagga on day 1, watch

Navratri 2024: 7 foods to avoid during fast

Navratri 2024: 7 foods to avoid during fast

Oumuamua: First interstellar visitor from another star

Oumuamua: First interstellar visitor from another star

These 7 Indian herbs will lower uric acid levels and prevent gout naturally

These 7 Indian herbs will lower uric acid levels and prevent gout naturally

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसक��े बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet 'inverter man of India', whose one mistake led to downfall of 26-year-old company, he is...

His journey from creating a revolutionary product to losing his company and rebuilding his career shows resilience

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 09:46 AM IST

Meet 'inverter man of India', whose one mistake led to downfall of 26-year-old company, he is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kunwer Sachdev, known as the ‘Inverter Man of India,’ made a significant impact on the country with his company, Su-Kam. Founded 26 years ago, Su-Kam was the first to manufacture power backup inverters, solving India's power crisis during the 1990s. Sachdev’s innovative inverters became household essentials, not just in India but also in countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and parts of Africa.

However, Su-Kam faced a downfall when it was declared bankrupt after defaulting on a Rs 240 crore loan. Although the company had assets to repay the loan, legal troubles arose, leading to its closure. Distributors and customers were left without service, and Sachdev’s reputation was severely affected.

Despite these challenges, Sachdev did not give up. His wife, Khushboo, encouraged him to start a new venture. Together, they launched Su-vastika, providing services to customers and applying for patents on innovative products. 

So far, six out of the 60 patents applied for have been granted. Sachdev continues to serve as a mentor, bringing his years of experience to the new company.

Sachdev’s journey from creating a revolutionary product to losing his company and rebuilding his career shows resilience. Su-vastika now offers a range of services to dealers and customers, keeping Sachdev’s legacy alive in the power backup industry.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian train is in great demand in Canada, Chile, Malaysia; offers free food, snacks to passengers

This Indian train is in great demand in Canada, Chile, Malaysia; offers free food, snacks to passengers

Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza, southern Lebanon ahead of Oct 7 Hamas attack anniversary

Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza, southern Lebanon ahead of Oct 7 Hamas attack anniversary

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

Donald Trump returns to Butler: Elon Musk dances on stage, cracks 'dark MAGA’ joke

Donald Trump returns to Butler: Elon Musk dances on stage, cracks 'dark MAGA’ joke

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement