Meet 'inverter man of India', whose one mistake led to downfall of 26-year-old company, he is...

His journey from creating a revolutionary product to losing his company and rebuilding his career shows resilience

Kunwer Sachdev, known as the ‘Inverter Man of India,’ made a significant impact on the country with his company, Su-Kam. Founded 26 years ago, Su-Kam was the first to manufacture power backup inverters, solving India's power crisis during the 1990s. Sachdev’s innovative inverters became household essentials, not just in India but also in countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and parts of Africa.

However, Su-Kam faced a downfall when it was declared bankrupt after defaulting on a Rs 240 crore loan. Although the company had assets to repay the loan, legal troubles arose, leading to its closure. Distributors and customers were left without service, and Sachdev’s reputation was severely affected.

Despite these challenges, Sachdev did not give up. His wife, Khushboo, encouraged him to start a new venture. Together, they launched Su-vastika, providing services to customers and applying for patents on innovative products.

So far, six out of the 60 patents applied for have been granted. Sachdev continues to serve as a mentor, bringing his years of experience to the new company.

Sachdev’s journey from creating a revolutionary product to losing his company and rebuilding his career shows resilience. Su-vastika now offers a range of services to dealers and customers, keeping Sachdev’s legacy alive in the power backup industry.