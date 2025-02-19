Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty have two daughters: Krishna born in 2011 and Anoushka born in 2013.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Agra with his family, including his wife Akshata Murty, their daughters Krishna and Anoushka, and his mother-in-law, Sudha Murty on Saturday. Sunak and his wife both left notes in the visitor's book, expressing their appreciation for the experience. Sunak described the visit as "truly breathtaking," noting how few places can unite like the Taj Mahal, and expressing that his children would never forget seeing it. Akshata Murty simply wrote, "A memory for the ages". The family also visited Fatehpur Sikri.

During his time in India, Sunak also attended the fifth and final T20I match between India and England in Mumbai and played tennis ball cricket. He also attended the Jaipur Literature Festival with his wife and in-laws Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.

He also called upon PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday. He shared pictures from the meeting and called it a delightful encounter.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty have two daughters: Krishna, born in 2011 and Anoushka, born in 2013. Sunak has mentioned that spending time with his daughters helps him relax from his demanding schedule. He also considers them a "readymade focus group" because they have healthy debates about climate action and often hold differing views on various issues. Krishna and Anoushka attend a private all-girls primary school, Glendower Prep, located in South Kensington, an affluent area of London and the annual fee is £22,350 (Rs 24,38,726) per year.