Meet Rs 5.49 lakh crore company’s CEO, an IIT alumnus, whose salary dropped by 21%, still earns…

Salil Parekh, Infosys CEO and managing director is one of the highest-paid CEOs in India. He has almost three decades of experience working throughout the globe in the IT services sector, and he has a proven track record of guiding businesses through digital transformation, implementing company turnarounds, and overseeing fruitful acquisitions. He belongs to the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The shares of the big IT company Infosys dropped more than 9% on BSE to Rs 1,311.60 in early trade on Friday after the company published June quarter earnings that were worse than expected.

Investors are expected to receive a nasty shock after Infosys Ltd. drastically reduced its revenue growth outlook for FY24. It was mainly expected that the information technology (IT) giant would lower its year-end guidance due to impending recession concerns.

The real drop, though, is greater than anticipated, going from 4-7% to 1-3.5%. This was true even though Infosys reported a $2.3 billion total contract value for significant deals in the first quarter of FY24 (June).

Salil Parekh- About

Parekh graduated from IIT-Bombay and completed his master's degree from Cornell University. He has a lot of experience with Service based companies which made him one of the strongest candidates to be the CEO of the IT giant Infosys.

Salil saw a 21% decrease in his yearly pay in the fiscal year 2022–2023. According to the company's annual report, Parekh received a remuneration of Rs 56.44 crore in FY23 as opposed to 71.02 crore in FY22.

When the board decided to award him a yearly compensation of Rs 35 crores in 2018, the news of his salary quickly spread via the media as people began comparing his package with that of former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka.