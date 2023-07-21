Meet Rs 5.49 lakh crore company’s CEO, an IIT alumnus, whose salary dropped by 21%, still earns…

Headlines

World's most expensive cow costs whopping Rs 35 crore in Brazil, know its Indian connection

Alia Bhatt wants Raha to choose this profession and not follow her footsteps: ‘When I look at her...’

Bawaal movie review: Nitesh Tiwari baffles with insensitive Holocaust, Hitler references in tone deaf relationship drama

Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death for this reason: 'I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup...'

Meet IAS Swadha Dev Singh, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, her rank was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World's most expensive cow costs whopping Rs 35 crore in Brazil, know its Indian connection

Alia Bhatt wants Raha to choose this profession and not follow her footsteps: ‘When I look at her...’

Bawaal movie review: Nitesh Tiwari baffles with insensitive Holocaust, Hitler references in tone deaf relationship drama

10 must watch films of Naseeruddin Shah 

Benefits of putting feet in hot water

7 vegetarian foods to increase platelet count in blood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Maharashtra: Mumbai, nearby areas reel under downpour; hundreds rescued, IMD issues alert

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at a market in Howrah, 50 shops burned, no casualty so far

Bawaal movie review: Nitesh Tiwari baffles with insensitive Holocaust, Hitler references in tone deaf relationship drama

Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death for this reason: 'I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup...'

Alia Bhatt wants Raha to choose this profession and not follow her footsteps: ‘When I look at her...’

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Rs 5.49 lakh crore company’s CEO, an IIT alumnus, whose salary dropped by 21%, still earns…

The shares of the big IT company Infosys dropped more than 9% on BSE to Rs 1,311.60 in early trade on Friday after the company published June quarter earnings.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salil Parekh, Infosys CEO and managing director is one of the highest-paid CEOs in India. He has almost three decades of experience working throughout the globe in the IT services sector, and he has a proven track record of guiding businesses through digital transformation, implementing company turnarounds, and overseeing fruitful acquisitions. He belongs to the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). 

The shares of the big IT company Infosys dropped more than 9% on BSE to Rs 1,311.60 in early trade on Friday after the company published June quarter earnings that were worse than expected.

Investors are expected to receive a nasty shock after Infosys Ltd. drastically reduced its revenue growth outlook for FY24. It was mainly expected that the information technology (IT) giant would lower its year-end guidance due to impending recession concerns. 

The real drop, though, is greater than anticipated, going from 4-7% to 1-3.5%. This was true even though Infosys reported a $2.3 billion total contract value for significant deals in the first quarter of FY24 (June).

Salil Parekh- About
Parekh graduated from IIT-Bombay and completed his master's degree from Cornell University. He has a lot of experience with Service based companies which made him one of the strongest candidates to be the CEO of the IT giant Infosys. 

Salil saw a 21% decrease in his yearly pay in the fiscal year 2022–2023. According to the company's annual report, Parekh received a remuneration of Rs 56.44 crore in FY23 as opposed to 71.02 crore in FY22.

When the board decided to award him a yearly compensation of Rs 35 crores in 2018, the news of his salary quickly spread via the media as people began comparing his package with that of former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm to launch lingerie brand selling products at just Rs 85

Not Florida, but Rajasthan: Massive crocodile roams on Kota streets, video goes viral

Manipur violence: House of main suspect who paraded naked woman set on fire, 3 accused still unidentified

Virat Kohli's 500th international match: Look at legendary batter’s records and achievements

Nita Ambani gives a beautiful gift to Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE