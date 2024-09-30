Meet Indore's richest person, whose family lost everything during partition, now has net worth of Rs 71000000000

Despite a dip in his national ranking—from 300th last year to 394th this year—Agarwal's wealth tells a different story.

Vinod Agarwal, a coal businessman from Indore has secured the 394th rank in the Hurun India Rich List 2024. Agarwal has now emerged as the richest person in the state, a title that has taken many by surprise.

Even though Agarwal's national ranking dropped this year from 300th to 394th, his wealth indicates otherwise. His wealth has increased dramatically over the last year, rising by Rs 400 crore to an astounding Rs 7,100 crore. Due to his rise, he is now unquestionably at the top of Madhya Pradesh's rich list, while other well-known individuals—such as Dilip Suryavanshi of Dilip Buildcon—have completely dropped down.

Agarwal's success in the coal industry, which has long been the foundation of his riches, is a testament to his methodical and consistent approach in the field. Agarwal has been a dominant force in both the state and national rich lists thanks to his successful focus on coal, whereas other business magnates in the region have either diversified or seen fluctuations in their fortunes.

The Hurun report also highlights that while Agarwal’s ranking has slipped, his wealth continues to grow. This is a rare phenomenon in the business world, where ranking typically mirrors wealth accumulation. Yet, Agarwal defies the norm, suggesting a potentially undervalued position in the larger economic landscape of India.

The list also places Shyamsunder Mundhra of Ujas Energy in second place in Madhya Pradesh, with Rs 3,500 crore, followed by Dinesh Patidar of Shakti Pump, who has a fortune of Rs 3,400 crore. But it’s Vinod Agarwal’s climb to the top that has captivated attention, marking a new era of wealth in Madhya Pradesh.