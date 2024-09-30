Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rahul Gandhi's BIG promise ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, says, 'we will re-implement...'

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Indian cricket team breaks record, becomes fastest to...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Indian cricket team creates history, becomes first to…

Anil Ambani's good news for investors, this share creates a stock market storm

Meet Indore's richest person, whose family lost everything during partition, now has net worth of Rs 71000000000

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rahul Gandhi's BIG promise ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, says, 'we will re-implement...'

Rahul Gandhi's BIG promise ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, says, 'we will re-implement...'

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Indian cricket team breaks record, becomes fastest to...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Indian cricket team breaks record, becomes fastest to...

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

King Cobra: 8 facts you need to know about this venomous snake

King Cobra: 8 facts you need to know about this venomous snake

10 Indian actors who sparked dating rumours with Pakistani celebs

10 Indian actors who sparked dating rumours with Pakistani celebs

Kanjivaram sarees: 7 unknown facts about queen of sarees 

Kanjivaram sarees: 7 unknown facts about queen of sarees 

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indore's richest person, whose family lost everything during partition, now has net worth of Rs 71000000000

Despite a dip in his national ranking—from 300th last year to 394th this year—Agarwal's wealth tells a different story.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 01:34 PM IST

Meet Indore's richest person, whose family lost everything during partition, now has net worth of Rs 71000000000
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vinod Agarwal, a coal businessman from Indore has secured the 394th rank in the Hurun India Rich List 2024. Agarwal has now emerged as the richest person in the state, a title that has taken many by surprise.

Even though Agarwal's national ranking dropped this year from 300th to 394th, his wealth indicates otherwise. His wealth has increased dramatically over the last year, rising by Rs 400 crore to an astounding Rs 7,100 crore. Due to his rise, he is now unquestionably at the top of Madhya Pradesh's rich list, while other well-known individuals—such as Dilip Suryavanshi of Dilip Buildcon—have completely dropped down.

Agarwal's success in the coal industry, which has long been the foundation of his riches, is a testament to his methodical and consistent approach in the field. Agarwal has been a dominant force in both the state and national rich lists thanks to his successful focus on coal, whereas other business magnates in the region have either diversified or seen fluctuations in their fortunes.

The Hurun report also highlights that while Agarwal’s ranking has slipped, his wealth continues to grow. This is a rare phenomenon in the business world, where ranking typically mirrors wealth accumulation. Yet, Agarwal defies the norm, suggesting a potentially undervalued position in the larger economic landscape of India.

The list also places Shyamsunder Mundhra of Ujas Energy in second place in Madhya Pradesh, with Rs 3,500 crore, followed by Dinesh Patidar of Shakti Pump, who has a fortune of Rs 3,400 crore. But it’s Vinod Agarwal’s climb to the top that has captivated attention, marking a new era of wealth in Madhya Pradesh.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Meet Surat's richest man, who once lived in one-bedroom apartment, now has net worth of Rs 100462260000 crore, he is...

Meet Surat's richest man, who once lived in one-bedroom apartment, now has net worth of Rs 100462260000 crore, he is...

'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement