Several billionaires in the world often face setbacks in their businesses due to many reasons. They even lose major net worth after suffering a loss. One such person, who recently lost her title of Indonesia's richest woman is Marina Budiman. The 63-year-old is the co-founder and president commissioner of data center company, DCI Indonesia. Budiman has lost her title as the richest woman in Indonesia after losing USD 3.6 billion (Rs 31070 crore) in just three days (72 hours). According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), she was making USD 350 million each day, which propelled her net worth to USD 7.5 billion. However, she has lost almost half of her net worth after the shares of her firm came down.

Marina Budiman's net worth

According to Forbes, Budiman still has a net worth of USD 5.2 billion (Rs 44905 crore), as of March 20. Her fellow billionaires and co-founders, Otto Toto Sugiri and Han Arming Hanafia, also saw their combined net worth soar by over USD 17 billion before they plummeted. According to the SCMP, their DCI closed on Tuesday with a market value of close to USD 17 billion. The company's stock was trading at 416 times its earnings, making it the most expensive stock among comparable firms.

Budiman set up DCI in 2011 with Otto Toto Sugiri and Han Arming Hanafia. She holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Toronto. The billionaire worked with Sugiri at Bank Bali in 1985 and joined the IT company Sigma Cipta Caraka in 1989. She co-founded Indonet, the first internet service provider in Indonesia, in 1994. She and other co-founders sold their stakes in 2023.