Meet India’s richest tech billionaire, not Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, net worth is...

Talking about IT giants, HCL Tech founder Shiv Nadar has emerged as the richest software magnate in India with a net worth of USD 29.3 billion,

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

Indian economy is currently the fastest growing economy in the world and India has now become the favourite destination of international investors. The numbers of billionaires in India is increasing steadily and every year new people are joining the billion-dollar-club.

Few days ago, top business magazine Forbes released its Forbes India Rich List 2023 and according to the list Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has regained the top position on the list of the 100 wealthiest Indians. It is to be noted that Mukesh Ambani had slipped to second place in 2022 with business tycoon Gautam Adani taking the crown of richest Indian in 2022.

Talking about IT giants, HCL Tech founder Shiv Nadar has emerged as the richest software magnate in India with a net worth of USD 29.3 billion, Shiv Nadar has jumped two places to become third richest Indian after Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. The increase in Nadar’s wealth is largely due to a massive 42 percent rise in the share of HCL Technologies over the past year. Shiv Nadar’s wealth increased by USD 7.9 billion in the last one year. It is a well-known fact that Shiv Nadar is a philanthropist and he has donated $662 million to education-related causes. His net worth is Rs 243,746.70 crore.

Shiv Nadar was born in Tamil Nadu's Moolaipozhi in 1945 in a middle-class family. He completed his electronics engineering from the prestigious PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore. Till the age of 21, he couldn't speak in English. In 1967, he started working for Pune's Cooper Engineering Limited.

