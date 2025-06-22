He wanted to become a cricketer. However, his dream to play cricket for India ended after he suffered from a head injury during a match.

India is a country with several billionaires who have established their business empires in India and abroad. Many of them started from scratch, while some took their family business to new heights. In this article, we will tell you know about India's richest banker, who built a Rs 4.31 lakh crore company. His name is Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, which is among India's top four banks in the private sector.

Uday headed the bank for several years as CEO and managing director. He stepped down from his position in September 2023, four months ahead of his retirement. The Indian billionaire is now a non-executive director on the board. The bank is now headed by Ashok Vaswani.

Uday Kotak started a finance firm in 1985, then went on to convert it into a bank in 2003. Kotak was initially backed by tractor tycoon Anand Mahindra, who still holds a small stake in the bank. In 2020, Kotak sold some shares to reduce his stake in the bank as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India.

Uday Kotak's net worth

Uday Kotak has a real-time net worth of USD 15.4 billion, as per Forbes. He is the richest banker in the country and holds the 156th spot in the list of the world's billionaires. His Kotak Mahindra Bank has a market cap of Rs 4.31 lakh crore, as of June 20. His son, Jay Kotak, a Harvard Business School grad, is vice president and co-head of the Kotak811 digital bank. In February 2025, Uday Kotak and his family bought residential property worth Rs 202 crore at a three-floor development located on Mumbai's upmarket Worli Sea Face area.

READ | Days after big loss, India's largest private bank earns Rs 38503 crore due to...; market cap jumps to Rs...

Born in Mumbai, Uday Kotak spent his childhood in a joint-family household. Uday Kotak was passionate about cricket since his childhood. He wanted to become a cricketer. However, his dream to play cricket for India ended after he suffered from a head injury during a match. He underwent surgery and remained bedridden for a few months. However, years later, he became a successful businessman and a billionaire.