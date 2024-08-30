Twitter
Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

'Forced me to undress': Actor details shocking alleged sexual assault by Ranjith, files complaint against director

Mukesh Ambani launches Jio PhoneCall AI: What is it, how does it work, when will Jio users get to use this

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Meet the Indian CEO in the US Top 10 Highest-Paid List, who went from serving food in restaurant to a net worth of ₹263 crore.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 06:02 PM IST

Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....
Yamini Rangan
Yamini Rangan has recently captured attention as the only Indian-origin CEO featured in C-Suite Comp's 2024 list of the top 10 highest-paid female CEOs in the US. Rangan, who currently leads HubSpot, is ranked eighth on the list, with an impressive annual compensation of $2.57 million. Her inclusion highlights her significant role in the business world alongside other prominent female CEOs such as Sue Nabi of Coty Inc, Michelle Gass of Levi Strauss & Co, Julie Sweet of Accenture PLC, and Jane Fraser of Citigroup Inc.

Yamini Rangan's journey from her early struggles to becoming a top executive is truly inspiring. Born in India, she moved to the US at the age of 21 to chase the American dream. However, her initial days in the US were challenging. She faced financial difficulties and even ended up working as a waitress at a cafe in the Atlanta football stadium when job opportunities were scarce. Despite holding a bachelor's degree in computer engineering and an MBA, Rangan struggled to find a job.

Her fortunes began to change as she gained experience with major companies like SAP, Lucent, Workday, and Dropbox. In 2020, she joined HubSpot as Chief Customer Executive. Her exceptional performance led to her promotion to CEO within a year. Today, Rangan's estimated net worth stands at around ₹263 crore. As the highest-paid Indian-origin CEO in the US, she is making a notable impact in the IT sector.

Rangan's story, along with that of Nikesh Arora, another prominent Indian business leader, showcases how Indian-origin professionals are excelling and leading major companies globally, making their communities proud.

 

