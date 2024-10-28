Landmark Group was originally founded by Renuka's late husband, Micky Jagtiani. He started the business after moving to Bahrain from London, where he initially worked as a cab driver.

Renuka Jagtiani has recently earned a spot on Forbes' "New Billionaires" list, just months after appearing on the Forbes India Rich List. Among 25 new Indian billionaires on the list, she stands out with a reported net worth of Rs 470838760 crore. Though she may not be widely known individually, she heads the well-recognized Landmark Group, a Dubai-based multinational conglomerate that operates popular brands like Max, Homecentre, Emax, Fitness First, Funcity, Babyshop, Centrepoint, and Shoemart.

Landmark Group was originally founded by Renuka's late husband, Micky Jagtiani. He started the business after moving to Bahrain from London, where he initially worked as a cab driver. Following the unexpected deaths of his parents and brother, Micky took over his brother's shop in Bahrain, laying the groundwork for what would become Landmark Group.

Renuka joined the company in 1993, and over the past 30 years, she has been instrumental in shaping its corporate strategy, guiding its digital transformation, and expanding it to become the largest omnichannel retailer in the region. Today, Landmark Group operates in 21 countries with over 2,200 stores and employs more than 50,000 people. After Micky’s passing last year, Renuka inherited her wealth and continues to lead the group alongside her three children—Aarti, Nisha, and Rahul—who serve as directors.