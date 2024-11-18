Sudha Reddy, the Hyderabad-based businesswoman captivated attention with her ‘Amore Eterno’ necklace at Met Gala 2024.

Every year the fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala, witnesses rich and famous donning exquisite outfits in a pre-decided theme. This year too, many influential Indian celebrities like Nita Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, and Alia Bhatt among others sizzled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in the ‘The Garden Of Time’ theme. However, one person who grabbed major eyeballs was a woman wearing 200-carat diamonds. Not just her outfit, but her diamonds made many reach for their sunglasses.

Sudha Reddy, the Hyderabad-based businesswoman, opted for fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani’s custom-made ivory silk gown for the event. The outfit was meticulously crafted by a team of 80 artisans and took 4,500 hours of labour. However, it was her ‘Amore Eterno’ necklace that did the most talking. The necklace by Farah Khan Ali features 25 extraordinary solitaires over 180 carats with four heart solitaires, one weighing 25 carats and three others 20 carats each. Not only this, Sudha complemented her necklace with a 23-carat diamond solitaire ring and another 20-carat diamond solitaire ring.

Who is Sudha Reddy?



Born in a small town in Andhra Pradesh, Sudha went on to achieve a name for herself in the corporate world after she got married to Krishna Reddy. She joined his husband’s business Megha Engineering & Infrastructure (MEIL). The microbiology graduate began her professional journey with involvement in pivotal projects, and further taking up the role of Director at MEIL. She also oversees the family’s properties and investments. She also directed MEIL’s CSR initiatives and hospitality ventures.

Besides this, Sudha also got involved in philanthropic activities. She further expanded her profile to a fashion and art connoisseur later in life. Talking about her husband’s net worth amounts to a staggering Rs 50, 000 crore, while the company MEIL’s net worth is estimated to be Rs 67, 500 crore as per reports.