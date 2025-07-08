Meet Indian woman who lost Rs 9000000000 within minutes due to...; net worth falls to Rs...

The 61-year-old owned a 5.15 per cent stake in the Tata group firm. Now, her stake in the company fell below Rs 16,000 crore.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, one of the richest women in India, suffered a major loss on Tuesday after shares of Titan Company Ltd declined by over 6 per cent. The 61-year-old owned a 5.15 per cent stake in the Tata group firm, Titan, as per the latest shareholding pattern. She took a Rs 900-crore notional hit within the first few minutes of Tuesday's trade, as the Tata group firm's June quarter business update disappointed stock investors.

Jhunjhunwala's stake in Titan

Her stake in Titan was worth Rs 15,989 crore on Monday. The stock fell 5.52 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,464.40 on July 8, with Titan commanding an m-cap of Rs 3,07,618 crore. At this level, Jhunjhunwala's stake in Titan fell below Rs 16,000 crore (at Rs 15,842 crore), a decline of Rs 923 crore from the previous session, Business Today reported. The market cap of Titan declined to Rs 3.05 lakh crore on Tuesday after its shares closed at Rs 3440 with a 6.17 per cent decline.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth

According to Forbes, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's wealth declined by USD 111 million on Tuesday. She now has a real-time net worth of USD 8.5 billion or Rs 72885 crore, as of July 8. Titan, a watch and jewellery maker, is the most valuable listed holding in her portfolio. The Indian billionaire inherited a valuable stock portfolio from her late husband, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was often referred to as India's Warren Buffett.

READ | BIG move by Sunil Mittal as he submits bid to acquire 49% stake in...; to spend Rs 6000 crore for...

Titan Company Q1 FY 26 results

Titan Company saw its consumer businesses grow by 20 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of this fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Domestic jewellery operations grew by 18 per cent in the first quarter, despite the period being marked by gold price volatility affecting consumer sentiments, Titan Company said.