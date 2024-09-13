Twitter
Meet Indian woman, whose father-in-law has Rs 125932 crore net worth, left job at Goldman Sachs, now works...

DNA TV Show: How Typhoon Yagi, Asia's 'most' powerful storm, affected weather in North India

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

Top 10 places to visit before monsoon ends

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

This sensational actress is making a comeback with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video; it's not Juhi, Karisma, Urmila

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

Meet Indian woman, whose father-in-law has Rs 125932 crore net worth, left job at Goldman Sachs, now works...

She worked as an analyst in the research department of Investment Bank Goldman Sachs for one year.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 05:58 AM IST

Meet Indian woman, whose father-in-law has Rs 125932 crore net worth, left job at Goldman Sachs, now works...
File photo
Megha Mittal is a well-known fashion entrepreneur who once led Escada, the German fashion luxury brand, as chairperson and MD. Megha is the daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire businessman Lakshmi Mittal, who has a real-time net worth of Rs 125932 crore, as per Forbes.

Megha was born into a Hyderabadi family in Kolkata. The woman completed her schooling at Hyderabad Public School. Later, she went to the US for her higher studies. Megha graduated from the Wharton School of Business with a degree in Finance and Management. She is also a member of the Board of Advisors of the Wharton School.

After completing her graduation, she bagged the job of an analyst in the research department of Investment Bank Goldman Sachs. However, she left the company after one year. In 2003, she obtained a Postgraduate Degree in Architectural Interior Design at the Inchbald School of Design in London.

READ | Meet woman, who worked in Wipro, now hired for record package at Google, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…

In 2009, she took over German fashion luxury brand, Escada, and re-established the company as a modern luxury and lifestyle brand. Megha is married to Aditya Mittal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of ArcelorMittal. The couple have three children. Both actively donate to philanthropic causes related to child health both in India and the UK. The duo moved to London in early 2000.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
