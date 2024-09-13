Meet Indian woman, whose father-in-law has Rs 125932 crore net worth, left job at Goldman Sachs, now works...

She worked as an analyst in the research department of Investment Bank Goldman Sachs for one year.

Megha Mittal is a well-known fashion entrepreneur who once led Escada, the German fashion luxury brand, as chairperson and MD. Megha is the daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire businessman Lakshmi Mittal, who has a real-time net worth of Rs 125932 crore, as per Forbes.

Megha was born into a Hyderabadi family in Kolkata. The woman completed her schooling at Hyderabad Public School. Later, she went to the US for her higher studies. Megha graduated from the Wharton School of Business with a degree in Finance and Management. She is also a member of the Board of Advisors of the Wharton School.

After completing her graduation, she bagged the job of an analyst in the research department of Investment Bank Goldman Sachs. However, she left the company after one year. In 2003, she obtained a Postgraduate Degree in Architectural Interior Design at the Inchbald School of Design in London.

In 2009, she took over German fashion luxury brand, Escada, and re-established the company as a modern luxury and lifestyle brand. Megha is married to Aditya Mittal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of ArcelorMittal. The couple have three children. Both actively donate to philanthropic causes related to child health both in India and the UK. The duo moved to London in early 2000.