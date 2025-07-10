Meet Indian woman with Rs 1.6 crore salary package, lives in New York, works as...; not from IIT, IIM

The Indian techie has been working at Google since November 2022. She also posts tech-related videos on Instagram, where she has 174k followers.

Maitri Mangal, an Indian woman working at Google as a software engineer, has gone viral after she broke down her monthly expenses in New York. She revealed that living in the city can cost close to Rs 4 lakh (around USD 5,000) every month. In a viral Instagram reel, Mangal also shared the average salary for a software engineer working in New York City. She said that it ranges between USD 1,50,000 and USD 2,00,000 a year (Rs1.2 crore- Rs1.6 crore).

Monthly expenses in New York City

In the viral reel shared by Kushal Lodha, a podcaster and content creator, the Indian techie broke down her monthly expenses, revealing that living in the city can cost close to Rs 4 lakh monthly. According to Maitri, rent alone comes to around USD 3,000. Daily expenses and outings cost somewhere between USD 1,000 to USD 2,000. Moreover, commuting costs add another USD 100- USD 200. The total monthly budget is about USD 5,000.

Maitri Mangal's educational qualification

According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Binghamton University, New York. Mangal has been working at Google since November 2022. Before this, she worked at Bloomberg as a software engineer. Mangal also posts tech-related videos on Instagram, where she has 174k followers. She also runs a YouTube channel by her name, where she shares tips and tricks for computer science.

