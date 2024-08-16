Meet Indian woman, a preschool teacher who built Rs 330 crore company from scratch, not from IIT, IIM, now aims to..

Prerna Jhunjhunwala is a science graduate from New York University. Her company has introduced two applications -- Toondemy and Little Singham.

Some success stories are so very inspiring and touching that they reinforce the fact that the impossible is possible if you have unwavering courage and determination.

One such inspiring story is of Prerna Jhunjhunwala, an Indian entrepreneur who owns a preschool in Singapore. She founded a preschool in Singapore called Little Paddington and later started an Edutech startup Creative Galileo to impart education to children between 3 and 10 years old.

Prerna Jhunjhunwala is a science graduate from New York University. Her company has introduced two applications -- Toondemy and Little Singham. They have over 1 crore downloads. It was the only kids' learning app that secured the spot in the top 20 apps on India's Play Store.

As per her LinkedIn profile, this software provides kids with customized learning, narrative videos, and gamification.

She hasn’t pursued any formal business studies besides this. Interestingly, she founded this company without any professional training. The business earned about Rs 60 crore in investment last year. Her startup was valued at $40 million or Rs 330 crore last year.

In future, they dream of expanding into new geographies.The company is also planning to introduce content in vernacular language.