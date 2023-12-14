Headlines

Meet Indian who worked at cyber cafe at 12, began company at 14, became world's youngest CEO at 17 of company worth...

Suhas Gopinath founded his company at 14 and became the youngest CEO at 17. His inspiring story reinforces belief in following your passion wholeheartedly.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

When school kids are just worried about their assignments and marks, Suhas Gopinath founded his own company, Global Inc, and became the youngest CEO at age 17. His inspiring story reinforces belief in following your passion wholeheartedly. 

Gopinath belonged to Bangalore, where his father MR Gopinath served as a defence scientist in the Indian Army and his mother Kala Gopinath was a homemaker. He got his education at the Air Force School in Bangalore.

There was a new trend of computers at that time and Gopinath too was immensely passionate about it. But the problem was that he did not own a computer at home. He then went to an internet cafe near the house and began upskilling himself. However, he couldn’t afford the rent of the internet cafe, so he negotiated with the cafe owner, and took up the additional responsibility of managing the cafe from 1 to 4 o’clock. Thus, this was his first job at just 12.

At the cafe, Gopinath began working hard and acquired the knowledge of building website, and gradually he excelled in it. First, he got himself registered as a freelance web designer, and then started getting clients. Then, with the help of the money he collected, he bought his computer with an internet connection, at 13. His project, “coolhindustan.com” made him the world’s youngest certified professional web developer at 14.

Thereafter, Gopinath’s talent became popular across the country and he began getting good job offers including from a big IT company in America, who were sponsoring his studies with his part-time job, but he had a dream to do something big of his own like Bill Gates. So he rejected the offer. 

In 2000, at just 14, he started his own company, Globals Inc, which provided web solutions, mobile solutions, and related research data. Initially, he wanted to name this company “Global” or “Global Solutions”, but he did not have the right to open a company due to his age in India. So he went to California, USA, and registered his company with the name Globals Inc, and later registered in India. Then at 17, he became CEO of his company and was the youngest CEO in world at that time.

“I was very much motivated by the success path of Mr Bill Gates. At the age of 14, I established Globals, Inc, with a primary motive to provide a platform to talented youngsters worldwide based on their skill sets and irrespective of their age and academics. Today, when I look back, I feel proud that as an entrepreneur, I have been able to create job opportunities for many talented youngsters worldwide,” he recalled.

The company recorded a turnover of Rs 1 lakh in the first year itself and Rs. 5 lakh in the second year. 

However, he faced various hardships in his entrepreneurial journey. No one was ready to invest in his business, considering him as just a teenager. Recalling his early days, he said, “People never took me seriously. Even my clients or bureaucrats used to tell me they wanted to meet my dad for project discussions. And honestly, my dad had no clue what I was working on.”

Gopinath has received many awards, including Karnataka’s Rajyotsava award and the ‘Young Achiever’ award at the European Parliament. The World Economic Forum also awarded him with the prestigious award- ‘Young Global Leader’ for 2008–09. International media firms like the BBC and the Washington Times ranked him on the world’s youngest CEO list when he was only 17. 

Today the company has expanded to 14 countries including the UK, Spain, the USA, Australia and India. His company is worth Rs 100 crore today. His network is around 5 Million.

Thus, Gopinath’s story reinforces the belief that age is just a number and it is unwavering passion and determination that matters, and decides your fate.

 
