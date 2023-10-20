Meet Indian who won UAE's jackpot, will get Rs 5.6 lakh per month for 25 years

The first grand prize winner from outside the United Arab Emirates is a project manager from Ambur, Tamil Nadu. At the Government Polytechnic College of Tamil Nadu, Magesh earned a diploma in electronics and communication engineering.

One can achieve success and fortune enough to live a life free from work after putting in many years of arduous work. An Indian project manager named Magesh Kumar Natarajan won a new raffle draw on Friday, making him the first winner from a country other than the United Arab Emirates.

His win will significantly improve his financial situation by bringing in more than 5.5 lakh per month for the next 25 years. Natarajan was the winner of the Emirates Draw's FAST5 Grand Prize. He will receive Dh 25,000 (5.6 lakh) per month for 25 years as a result of his victory.

Who is Magesh Kumar Natarajan?

The first grand prize winner from outside the United Arab Emirates is a project manager from Ambur, Tamil Nadu. At the Government Polytechnic College of Tamil Nadu, Magesh earned a diploma in electronics and communication engineering.

Later, he graduated from Annamalai College with a BBA degree. Natarajan is currently serving as the maintenance project manager at Siemens, a German MNC, according to his LinkedIn profile.

How did Natarajan learn about the lottery?

Natarajan has lived in Ambur, Tamil Nadu, for the majority of his life. The path for a remarkable turn of events was laid by his four-year job placement in Saudi Arabia from 2019 to earlier this year. He became familiar with Dubai's well-known attractions during his trip there. He became curious about this and learned about Emirates Draw.

Magesh didn't actually think he had won until officials from the Emirates Draw announced the decision that would change his life. The first prize in the FAST 5 draw was awarded to Mohammed Adil Khan of Uttar Pradesh earlier in July.

"I overcame many obstacles in my life and while I was studying. I received a lot of societal support as I finished my education. It's time for me to contribute to society. I'll make sure that the people in need receive my contribution to society, he said, according to PTI.

Magesh's top priority now that he has won is to help the less fortunate in the community. He also intends to spend money on his daughters' education in order to give his family a better future.

