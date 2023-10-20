Meet Indian who won UAE's jackpot, will get Rs 5.6 lakh per month for 25 years

Headlines

Nakuul Mehta reacts to video of cop not allowing Pak fan to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Pak vs Aus World Cup match

DNA TV Show: Stubble burning season returns, Delhi-NCR set to choke from air pollution

World Cup 2023: Australia's dominance shines in commanding 62-run victory over Pakistan

ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa Match 20

ENG vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa Match 20

ENG vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot drops big hint amid wait for Congress’ candidate list

8 foods that help prevent hair fall

Highest partnership between opening batters in ODI World Cup history

10 must-watch Indian web series with strong female characters to watch this Navratri

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Anil Kapoor 'disappears' from Instagram, Boney Kapoor explains if this is related to Mr India 2: 'He did mention...'

Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian who won UAE's jackpot, will get Rs 5.6 lakh per month for 25 years

The first grand prize winner from outside the United Arab Emirates is a project manager from Ambur, Tamil Nadu. At the Government Polytechnic College of Tamil Nadu, Magesh earned a diploma in electronics and communication engineering.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

One can achieve success and fortune enough to live a life free from work after putting in many years of arduous work. An Indian project manager named Magesh Kumar Natarajan won a new raffle draw on Friday, making him the first winner from a country other than the United Arab Emirates.

His win will significantly improve his financial situation by bringing in more than 5.5 lakh per month for the next 25 years. Natarajan was the winner of the Emirates Draw's FAST5 Grand Prize. He will receive Dh 25,000 (5.6 lakh) per month for 25 years as a result of his victory.

Who is Magesh Kumar Natarajan?

The first grand prize winner from outside the United Arab Emirates is a project manager from Ambur, Tamil Nadu. At the Government Polytechnic College of Tamil Nadu, Magesh earned a diploma in electronics and communication engineering.

Later, he graduated from Annamalai College with a BBA degree. Natarajan is currently serving as the maintenance project manager at Siemens, a German MNC, according to his LinkedIn profile. 

How did Natarajan learn about the lottery?

Natarajan has lived in Ambur, Tamil Nadu, for the majority of his life. The path for a remarkable turn of events was laid by his four-year job placement in Saudi Arabia from 2019 to earlier this year. He became familiar with Dubai's well-known attractions during his trip there. He became curious about this and learned about Emirates Draw.

Magesh didn't actually think he had won until officials from the Emirates Draw announced the decision that would change his life. The first prize in the FAST 5 draw was awarded to Mohammed Adil Khan of Uttar Pradesh earlier in July.

"I overcame many obstacles in my life and while I was studying. I received a lot of societal support as I finished my education. It's time for me to contribute to society. I'll make sure that the people in need receive my contribution to society, he said, according to PTI.

Magesh's top priority now that he has won is to help the less fortunate in the community. He also intends to spend money on his daughters' education in order to give his family a better future.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to offer OnePlus’ most expensive phone ever at cheaper price

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 ways to cope with depression during holiday season

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

Tata to mirror Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail strategy? May add over Rs 8300 crore in…

Anil Kapoor 'disappears' from Instagram, Boney Kapoor explains if this is related to Mr India 2: 'He did mention...'

Meet Indian who won UAE's jackpot, will get Rs 5.6 lakh per month for 25 years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE