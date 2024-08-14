Meet Indian who owns Rs 1000 crore yacht, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

In the world of billionaires, luxury is a common thread that links many. Yet, amidst the glitz of private jets and extravagant homes, one Indian billionaire stands out with an opulent asset that eclipses even the most renowned names in the industry. Meet Lakshmi Mittal, the steel magnate whose $125 million yacht, the Amevi, is making waves as the world's most expensive private vessel.

Lakshmi Mittal, with a staggering net worth of approximately $14.8 billion (Rs 124215 crore), commands respect not only for his financial success but also for his exquisite taste in luxury. As the Chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steelmaking company, Mittal’s fortune is a testament to his business acumen. His wealth, once placing him among the top three richest people globally in 2005, underscores his significant role in the global economy.

Mittal’s yacht, the Amevi, is a masterpiece of nautical elegance. Valued at around $125 million (approximately Rs 1,037 crore), the Amevi spans 262 metres and is a marvel of modern design and opulence. Crafted by the prestigious Italian yacht design studio Nuvolari Lenard and decorated by renowned designer Alberto Pinto in 2007, the Amevi is not just a vessel; it is a floating palace.

The yacht features a plethora of luxurious amenities that cater to every whim of its owner and guests. It boasts a heated swimming pool, a grand sky lounge with panoramic views, a cinema hall for private screenings, a state-of-the-art gym, a massage room, and a stabilised pool table. A helipad enhances its accessibility, ensuring ease of travel to and from the yacht. The Amevi can accommodate up to 16 guests in eight VIP suites and house 22 staff members, offering unparalleled service and privacy.

The Amevi is powered by a twin diesel MTU 16V 595 TE70 16-cylinder engine, enabling it to cruise at speeds of up to 14 knots. This combination of performance and luxury ensures that the Amevi is not only a symbol of wealth but also a feat of engineering excellence.

While Lakshmi Mittal’s Amevi sets a new benchmark, other Indian billionaires also indulge in luxury yachting. Mukesh Ambani, known for his extensive collection of lavish assets, owns a 58-metre-long yacht valued at around $100 million (approximately Rs 829 crore). His younger brother, Anil Ambani, also contributes to the family’s reputation for extravagance with his yacht, TIAN, valued at approximately Rs 200 crore.

Lakshmi Mittal’s Amevi stands as a symbol of his exceptional success and taste. In a world where the elite flaunt their wealth through grand displays, Mittal’s yacht is a shining example of how luxury and status converge on the high seas.