Meet Indian who once studied under tree, lacked basic amenities, now has Rs 96960 crore net worth, is world’s richest...

Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Here are top contenders to replace AAP chief

iQOO 12 5G: Know features, specs, price and offer available on this phone

J-K Elections 2024: Who is Mushtaq Bukhari and why BJP compared him to Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela?

Meet Indian who once studied under tree, lacked basic amenities, now has Rs 96960 crore net worth, is world’s richest...

Jay Chaudhry, aged 62, belonged to a modest background as he was born in a small village located in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 05:19 PM IST

Meet Indian who once studied under tree, lacked basic amenities, now has Rs 96960 crore net worth, is world's richest...
True success arrives after conquering numerous failures and setbacks, as it showcases the true character and abilities of a person. One such inspiring success story is of Jay Chaudhry, the CEO and founder of the cybersecurity firm Zscaler, who is one of the richest Indian Americans living in the United States, boasting a staggering net worth of $5.9 billion. Chaudhry and his family own a massive 45% stake in Zscaler, a renowned company listed on Nasdaq, with total valuation of $15 billion.

Jay Chaudhry, aged 62, belonged to a modest background as he was born in a small village located in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh. During his childhood, he faced numerous challenges of irregular electricity supply and a shortage of drinking water resources. Born into a farming family, Chaudhry studied under trees.

While talking about his journey, Chaudhry said in an interview with the Tribune, “I used to walk nearly 4 km every day to attend my high school at Dhusara, the neighbouring village.”

Jay Chaudhry, a bright student in school, completed his engineering at IIT, Benaras Hindu University (BHU). Thereafter, he completed a master’s program in engineering and management at the University of Cincinnati in the US. He then worked at IBM, Unisys and IQ Software for over two decades before founding SecureIT, a cybersecurity firm, in 1996.

Before Zscaler, he also established other companies namely, CoreHarbour, CipherTrust and AirDefense. In 2008, he started Zscaler, which now handles more than 5,000 clients and employs over 2,600 people.

As per Forbes, Jay Chaudhary’s net worth is around a staggering Rs 96960 crore. In 2020, he got the 85th position on Forbes’ prestigious list of the 400 Richest People in America. He also became the 9th richest Indian in 2021, according to Forbes. His net worth then surpassed Rs 70,000 crore, with his company worth over ₹18,54,58 crore.

 

 

 
