Meet Indian tycoon who bought Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV even before Ambani, he is...

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, is known for his extravagant lifestyle and love for exotic cars. Mukesh Ambani and his kids Isha Ambani, Akash Amabni and Anant Ambani own few of the most exotic cars in the country. Adding to the collection, Mukesh Ambani recently gifted India’s most expensive SUV Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge to his wife Nita Ambani ahead of Diwali. The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the newest entrant to the garage of Rs 15000 crore Antilia. Although Mukesh Ambani and his family are,most of the time, first to own exotic cars in India, however that isn’t the case this time. Ahead of Mukesh Ambani, several key figures in India bought the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV, including Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 co-star Shah Rukh Khan. One such man who bought India’s most expensive SUV Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge way ahead of Ambanis is Naseer Khan.

Naseer Khan is an Indian businessman and an automotive enthusiast who owns few of the most expensive cars in the country. His massive car collection stands next to billionaires like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Gautam Singhania and others. Naseer Khan’s full name is Mohammed Naseerduddin and he is son of Mr Shahnawaz, the owner of King's Group of companies. Naseer Khan added a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV in his collection before the Ambanis. He even owns a rare McLaren 765 LT Spider worth around Rs 12 crore.

For those who don’t know, King's Group is a construction and property development company with majority of projects in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. Naseer is the director in the country. Naseer Khan has more than 20 expensive cars and bikes in total which he loves to flaunt on his Instagram account. There are several videos on the internet where crowd can be seen trying to get a glimpse of Khan’s rare exotic cars on the road.