Meet Indian who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Narayana Murthy, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji combined

This person is considered to be one of the richest persons to ever live and the first billionaire of independent India.

Reliance Industries boss Mukesh Ambani is Asia and India’s richest person with a net worth pegged at $92 billion or over Rs 7,71,000 crore in 2023, according to the latest Forbes list. The country’s second richest man Gautam Adani has a net worth of $68 billion or over Rs 5,66,000 crore. Legendary tech tycoons, Wipro’s Azim Premji and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy have net worths around Rs 95,770 crore ($11.5 billion) and Rs 36,600 crore ($4.4 billion), respectively. Tata Group’s legendary industrialist Ratan Tata doesn’t feature in the list of Indian billionaires but his net worth was last estimated at Rs 3,800 crore. But the richest Indian of all time had an estimated net worth much larger than all these business tycoons combined, estimated at $230 billion (Rs 19,15,500 crore as of today).

This person, considered to be the richest man in the world of his time and the first billionaire of independent India, was named Mir Osman Ali Khan. He was the last Nizam of the princely state of Hyderabad. The stories of Mir Osman Ali’s riches supersede imagination. He succeeded his father to the throne in 1911 and stayed in command of exuberant wealth for around 4 decades. His net worth, adjusted for inflation, is only matched by one person alive today, the eccentric American billionaire Elon Musk.

Legends about the Nizam’s wealth include a diamond used as paperweight, lavishing expensive gifts like diamond jewelry to guests like the British princess at the time, Queen Elizabeth. He established the Hyderabad State Bank, built infrastructure like electricity, railways, roads and airline for his state. The Nizam was a famous philanthropist giving massive donations for prestigious educational institutions like Jamia Nizamia, Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University and Darul Uloom Deoband.

However, the Nizam did see worse times. Mir Osman Ali’s reign ended soon after independence in September 1948. The Indian government moved to restrict the sale of his personal properties. He reportedly faced a huge financial crunch by the end and tried different ways to fill his coffers like auctioning his valuables.