Pam Kaur has made history by being appointed as HSBC's first female Chief Financial Officer (CFO), a significant milestone for the banking giant that has been in operation for 160 years. Set to assume her new role on January 1, 2025, Kaur brings nearly four decades of experience in the financial sector.



A graduate of Panjab University, Kaur holds an MBA in Finance and is a qualified Chartered Accountant. She joined HSBC in April 2013 as the Group Head of Internal Audit and has since held several senior positions, including Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer. Her extensive background includes key roles at major financial institutions such as Citibank, Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, and Deutsche Bank.

Before her tenure at HSBC, Kaur served as CFO and COO for the restructuring and risk division at RBS, where she also led compliance and anti-money laundering initiatives at Lloyds Banking Group. Her expertise in audit, compliance, and risk management has established her as a trusted leader within HSBC.



In her new position as CFO, Kaur will oversee the bank’s financial strategy and operations during a critical period for the banking industry. Her appointment is seen as a reflection of HSBC's commitment to diversity and inclusion within its leadership ranks.



Kaur's annual base salary will be £803,000, along with a fixed pay allowance of £1,085,000 and a pension allowance. She is also eligible for substantial discretionary variable pay based on performance.

Throughout her career, Kaur has emphasized the importance of continuous learning and adaptability in a rapidly changing environment. Her journey serves as an inspiration to many aspiring professionals in the finance sector.