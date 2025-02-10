While their exact roles remain unclear, the appointment of Bobba and Rajpal signals a unique approach to governance under Musk’s influence

In a surprising development, two Indian-origin engineers, Akash Bobba and Nikhil Rajpal, have reportedly joined the US government's new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The department, created by Donald Trump and now closely linked to billionaire Elon Musk, has kept its team members a mystery—until now.

Who is Akash Bobba?

Bobba, 22, is a graduate of the Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology program at the University of California, Berkeley. He has previously interned at major companies like Meta, Palantir, and Bridgewater Associates. His expertise lies in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and financial modeling.

A former classmate, Charis Zhang, shared an interesting story about Bobba’s problem-solving skills. Zhang recalled how Bobba rewrote an entire codebase from scratch after it was accidentally deleted just two days before a project deadline. “We submitted early and got first in class,” Zhang wrote on social media.

Who is Nikhil Rajpal?

Rajpal, who prefers to be called "Nik," is around 30-years-old and has a background in Computer Science and History from UC Berkeley. He previously worked at Twitter before Elon Musk’s takeover and has also contributed to Tesla’s console redesign.

Apart from his tech credentials, Rajpal was the leader of a libertarian student group advocating for minimal government and free markets. At DOGE, he has been assigned to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and has access to key government systems.

His official email address reportedly links him directly to the Executive Office of the President.

While their exact roles remain unclear, the appointment of Bobba and Rajpal signals a unique approach to governance under Musk’s influence.