Meet Indian-origin school friends who beat Zuckerberg to become world’s youngest self-made billionaires, their company is valued at Rs..., their business is...

Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha, founders of the AI recruitment startup Mercor, have become the world’s youngest self-made billionaires after raising USD 350 million, valuing their company at USD 10 billion.

Three 22-year-old entrepreneurs, Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha, have made history by becoming the world’s youngest self-made billionaires, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg, who joined Forbes’ billionaire list at the age of 23. The trio, co-founders of the rapidly growing AI recruitment startup Mercor, have recently raised USD 350 million (Rs 31,07,81,80,000) in new funding, bringing their company's valuation to a remarkable USD 10 billion (Rs 8,87,75,10,00,000). The investment has catapulted Foody, the company’s CEO, Hiremath, its CTO, and Midha, the board chairman, into the exclusive ranks of the world’s youngest billionaires.

From School Friends to Billionaires

The roots of Mercor trace back to a strong bond formed during high school between Adarsh Hiremath and Surya Midha. The two met at Bellarmine College Preparatory, an all-boys school in San Jose, California, where they quickly made a name for themselves as top members of the debate team. Their teamwork paid off when they became the first-ever duo to win all three major national policy debate tournaments in a single year. This early success laid the groundwork for their future partnership as entrepreneurs.

Hiremath, an Indian American, later attended Harvard University to study computer science but left after two years to focus entirely on Mercor. Reflecting on his decision to drop out, Hiremath shared with Forbes, “If I weren’t working on Mercor, I would have just graduated college a couple of months ago. My life did such a 180 in such a short period of time.”

Meanwhile, Surya Midha pursued a degree in foreign service at Georgetown University, where he met Brendan Foody, who was studying economics. Both Midha and Foody left their studies around the same time as Hiremath to build Mercor, aligning their passions for entrepreneurship and technology.

Support From Peter Thiel’s Fellowship

All three founders are recipients of the prestigious Thiel Fellowship, which is awarded to young entrepreneurs who opt to forgo college to build their startups. The fellowship, supported by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, has provided them with both financial backing and mentorship, which has undoubtedly contributed to their swift success.

A Growing Trend of Young Billionaires

The milestone achieved by Foody, Hiremath, and Midha comes just weeks after Shayne Coplan, at 27, joined the Forbes billionaire list, thanks to a significant investment in his company, Polymarket. Before their achievement, Alexandr Wang, 28, the founder of Scale AI, held the record as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. The young age at which these entrepreneurs are achieving such remarkable success speaks to the growing trend of youth-driven innovation and the rise of young tech moguls.

The Mercor founders’ story exemplifies how young talent, when combined with the right opportunity and resources, can rapidly change the business landscape. With their company’s focus on AI-driven recruitment solutions, it’s clear that the future of Mercor is as promising as its meteoric rise.