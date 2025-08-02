Meet Indian-origin richest man in Indonesia, with net worth of Rs 725000000000, brother-in-law of India's famous billionaire, his business is...

Twitter
Shri Prakash Lohia is the founder of Indorama Synthetics, which deals in fertilizers, polyolefins, textile raw materials and more. He founded the company with his father and has expanded it to one of the prominent petrochemical companies. He is the brother in law of Laxmi Mittal.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Many Indians have not only made a successful career abroad but are also included in the league of the biggest industrialists. One of them who has carved a niche in the world of business and industries is Sri Prakash Lohia who an Indian origin business tycoon and chairman of Indorama Ventures, founded by Aloke Lohia, Prakash Lohia’s younger brother. Indorama Ventures is a diversified petrochemical and textile company and the world's largest producer of PET resins by capacity.

Who is Sri Prakash Lohia?

Prakash Lohia is from Kolkata, who was born on August 11, 1952, to Mohan Lal Lohia and Kanchan Devi Lohia. He relocated to Indonesia in 1973 with his father, where they cofounded Indorama Corporation, a producer of spun yarns in 1976. The company is a powerhouse of industrial products like fertilizers, polyolefins, textile raw materials, and medical gloves. Prakash has an older and a younger brother. Their father, Mohan Lal, divided the property among the three sons in the 1980s so that their business could grow and family disputes could be prevented.

How big is Lohia’s family business?

Lohia’s older brother, Om Prakash, came back to India and founded Indorama Synthetics. Prakash’s younger brother, Aloke, established Indorama Holdings, which manufactures wool yarn, in Bangkok, Thailand. Aloke also runs PET polymer maker Indorama Ventures Public Corporation.

Prakash Lohia purchased an integrated olefin facility, the largest petrochemical firm in West Africa, as well as the second-largest producer of olefins in Africa, in Nigeria in 2006.

Prakash Lohia, 72, is the husband of Seema Lohia, the sister of Lakshmi Mittal, who is the chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal and one of India’s billionaires. He is ranked 353 among the world’s billionaires in 2025 and sixth among Indonesia's 50 Richest in 2024. He currently lives in London, United Kingdom. He has two children, and his son, Amit Lohia, serves as managing director and vice chairman of Indorama.

What is Prakash Lohia’s net worth

Lohia has an estimated net worth of USD 8.3 billion or over Rs 71,000 crore, according to Forbes, ranking him one of the richest persons in the world and among the top ten billionaires in Indonesia. He has also established the SP Lohia Foundation through which he supports education, healthcare, and art initiatives. 

