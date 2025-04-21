He boasts an impressive academic background. He earned his B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from IIT Bombay, followed by an M.S. and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Meet a remarkable Indian tech leader who's making waves in Silicon Valley. Hailing from Belagavi, a small town in Karnataka, he's risen to prominence, heading a major company in the global tech hub. His story exemplifies the growing influence of Indian talent globally, leveraging their expertise to drive innovation and success. Sachin Katti joined the highest ranks at Intel, succeeding Greg Lavender. Katti, a seasoned Intel executive, previously headed the company's networking chip division, driving innovation in connectivity solutions. His promotion is a strategic move, positioning Intel to better compete in the AI chip market, where rivals like Nvidia currently hold a strong lead.

Who is Sachin Katti?

Sachin Katti hails from Belagavi, Karnataka, and boasts an impressive academic background. He earned his B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from IIT Bombay, followed by an M.S. and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), graduating in 2005 and 2009, respectively. From St. Xavier's classrooms in Belagavi to Silicon Valley's boardrooms, Katti's journey is remarkable. Born into a family of doctors, he's now based in the US with his wife, Seema, and their two children.

Before joining Intel, Katti had started a company named Uhana. This company used to make real-time AI for mobile networks. Later VMware bought Uhana. Katti also co-founded Kumu Networks, which specialised in advanced full-duplex radio technology.

Sachin Katti pioneered revolutionary research that defied conventional wisdom in wireless technology as professor at Stanford. His team successfully developed in-band full-duplex radios, enabling simultaneous data transmission and reception on the same frequency, a feat previously deemed impossible.



Sachin appointed as CTO and AI chief at Intel



Sachin Katti's appointment as Intel's CTO and AI chief is a strategic move under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan's leadership restructuring. Katti succeeds Greg Lavender, who is retiring. The combined role reflects Intel's recognition of AI's central importance to its future. Katti's internal experience and external academic background make him a strong fit, bringing both credibility and fresh perspective to drive Intel's growth in critical areas.