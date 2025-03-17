Neal Mohan, YouTube's CEO, has a strong background in tech, led major YouTube projects, and earns Rs 3.1 crore monthly.

Neal Mohan, a longtime Google executive, has been leading YouTube as its CEO for three years now. Under his leadership, YouTube has grown significantly, with television becoming the platform’s most popular mode of viewing. His journey from an engineering student to the head of one of the world’s largest video platforms is truly inspiring. Let’s take a look at his education, career, and earnings.

Education and Early Life

Neal Mohan holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University. After gaining some work experience, he returned to Stanford for an MBA, where he was recognized as an Arjay Miller Scholar—an award given to students with top academic performance.

Career Journey

Mohan started his career in 1996 at Accenture, a global consulting firm. Soon after, he joined a startup called NetGravity, where he played a crucial role. In 2002, NetGravity was acquired by DoubleClick, a major internet advertising company. Mohan then took a break to pursue his MBA at Stanford (2003-2005).

After completing his studies, he rejoined DoubleClick, which was later acquired by Google for USD 3.1 billion (approx. Rs 26,900 crore) in 2007. This marked the beginning of his long association with Google.

At Google, Mohan worked closely with Susan Wojcicki, the former CEO of YouTube, and led the company’s Display and Video Ads division. In 2011, Twitter (now X) tried to recruit him as its Chief Product Officer, but Google offered him USD 100 million to stay, as reported by MoneyControl.

Rise at YouTube

In 2015, Neal Mohan became YouTube’s Chief Product Officer, where he led major projects like:

YouTube Premium (ad-free subscription service)

YouTube Music (music streaming platform)

YouTube Kids (child-friendly content platform)

YouTube TV (live TV service)

YouTube Shorts (short-video feature)

His contributions helped shape YouTube’s current structure. In 2023, he was appointed CEO of YouTube, replacing Susan Wojcicki, who stepped down to focus on personal projects.

Apart from leading YouTube, Mohan also serves on the board of companies like 23andMe (a biotechnology firm) and Stitch Fix (a fashion company).

Earnings and Net Worth

Neal Mohan is among the highest-earning Indian-origin CEOs, joining the likes of Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), and Shantanu Narayen (Adobe). According to The Times of India, his monthly salary is Rs 3.1 crore. However, his exact net worth is not publicly known.

With his vast experience and leadership, Mohan continues to shape YouTube’s future, making it one of the most powerful platforms in the digital world.