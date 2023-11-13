Meet Indian-origin man in Dubai, who owns Rolls-Royce car collection, number plate worth Rs 141 crore, more

Balvinder Singh Sahni, also referred to as "Abu Salah," shared a glimpse of his opulent lifestyle and ultra-exclusive cars with pricey registration plates on a YouTube video on the "Mo Vlogs" channel.

Numerous millionaires and billionaires call Dubai home, where they lead ultra-rich lifestyles in opulent mansions. Balvinder Singh Sahni, an Indian businessman residing in Dubai and owner of a pricey collection of Rolls-Royce vehicles, is one such billionaire from Dubai.

Sahni, an avid car enthusiast, not only owns pricey vehicles but also has some of the most costly license plates—some of which are even more expensive than actual cars.

Who is Balvinder Singh Sahni?

Balvinder Singh Sahni, also referred to as "Abu Salah," shared a glimpse of his opulent lifestyle and ultra-exclusive cars with pricey registration plates on a YouTube video on the "Mo Vlogs" channel. In the video, Abu Salah, the founder and chairman of the RSG Group of Companies, which mainly runs companies in the Middle East of the automotive, real estate, and manufacturing industry, displays his collection of Rolls-Royce vehicles, all of which have pricey license plates.

Rolls-Royce vehicles, including a few Cullinans and Phantom VIII sedans, make up the majority of Abu Salah's pricey automobile collection. Priced at over Rs 5–6 crores, each of these Rolls-Royce vehicles has a fancy number plate with the numbers "1” and "27” in both single- and double-digit format.

According to Cartoq, the price of these costly number plates ranges from $8 to $10 million (roughly Rs 60 to 84 crore), which is significantly more than the price of the Rolls-Royce vehicles that they have been put on. A few months ago, Abu Salah made headlines when he decided to purchase a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan and picked the registration number "Dubai D 5."

While many may have been surprised by his Cullinan's price of about Rs 10 crore, many were astounded by the expensive cost of its license plate. This Cullinan's registration number plates cost an astounding $17 million (approximately Rs 141 crore), as per media reports.

Abu Salah exhibits both his Mercedes-AMG G63 in black and its distinctive single-digit number, along with his Rolls-Royce cars. The inside of his opulent home, which includes pricey custom furniture crafted by Bentley using craftsmanship, is also displayed by him in the video.